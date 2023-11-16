Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market Finds Success Bringing New-York Style Pizza to West Coast
We have a genuine passion for pizza. It began as a hobby, not a business, and now we are being recognized by The Washington Post as the sixth best New York-style pizza in California!”LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday November 25th, National Entrepreneurs Day, Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market will be celebrating not only their delicious pizza, but also their success as a family-owned business. In response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, a dedicated pizza enthusiast embarked on a culinary venture that transitioned from a home kitchen to a thriving pizzeria in Orange County, California. This local pizzeria and market has been serving up dishes since the pandemic and has become a staple in the community, known for bringing the genuine taste of New York-style pizza to the West Coast.
Entrepreneur Gus Floris, a native of Brooklyn, set out to recreate the flavors of his hometown. The outcome has been extraordinary, propelling Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market into local prominence and earning national recognition as a noteworthy destination for pizza enthusiasts in South Orange County, California. Supported by his wife, Margarita Floris, who manages the front of the house, the pair aimed to establish a haven for those seeking the true essence of the east coast, and they have achieved just that.
What sets Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market apart from other pizzerias is their commitment to quality and their dedication to supporting local entrepreneurs. As a family-owned business, they understand the challenges and hard work that goes into building a successful venture. That's why they have made it their mission to not only serve delicious food, but also to support and promote other small businesses in the community.
"At the heart of our endeavor is a genuine passion for pizza," shared Gus Floris, co-founder of Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market. "Upon moving to Laguna Niguel over nine years ago, we struggled to find a pizza that captured the essence of our hometown in New York. It began as a hobby, not a business, but I am an entrepreneur at heart, and now we are being recognized by The Washington Post as the sixth best New York-style pizza in California!"
Every pizza crafted at Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market reflects their unwavering commitment to quality. Using only the freshest ingredients sourced from both local and Italian suppliers, each pizza is prepared to order, ensuring satisfaction for every customer. The dough, a cornerstone of any exceptional pizza, is made with high-protein flour. It undergoes a cold fermentation process, resulting in the distinctive New York crust and flavor that distinguish their creations. This dedication to excellence has garnered effusive praise from online reviews.
"To think that this began as a pandemic-era hobby and has now evolved into a thriving pizzeria where people travel far and wide to savor our offerings, is so cool!" remarked Margarita Flores, co-founder of Brooklyn City Pizza and Market. "It's a gratifying transformation from a true passion to a family-operated business."
As Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market continues to flourish, they extend an invitation to the community to partake in their shared enthusiasm for pizza. Their narrative is one of ardor, persistence, and a profound commitment to upholding the legacy of New York-style pizza. For online orders and operational hours, please visit their website at https://www.brooklyncitymarket.com/.
About Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market: Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market is a culinary haven born from a love for pizza and a desire to bring authentic New York pies to Orange County, California. With a dedication to quality, each pizza is made to order using the finest domestic and Italian ingredients. The dough is a labor of love that undergoes a meticulous cold rest, resulting in the distinctive New York style crust and flavor. While visiting Brooklyn City for their press worthy pizzas, be sure to shop the curated collection of hard to find products imported from Italy. You can follow Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market on instagram @BrooklynCityMarket or order your pizza online https://www.brooklyncitymarket.com/ … ‘Til We Run Outta Dough!
