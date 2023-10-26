iLOLA TEA SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2023 BEST KITCHEN GEAR, COFFEE & TEA AWARDS WINNER
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLOLA, a name more and more familiar from its numerous distinctions and awards announced today their iLOLA Moroccan Mint, no. 26 Tea Disc was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee & Tea Awards. The full list of this year’s awards can be found on
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/a45470497/kitchen-gear-coffee-tea-awards-2023/.
“We are delighted to be heralded by Good Housekeeping, a household name synonymous with quality and trust, as we strive to redefine the tea experience with iLOLA in a tea category that lacked innovation for the longest time. In creating our unique Tea Discs, we've married tradition with innovation, ensuring each sip is a nod to the revered art of tea-making, whilst embracing a future where convenience and environmental mindfulness steep together harmoniously,” said Su-Mari Hill, iLOLA co-founder and creator of the Tea Disc.
iLOLA’s Tea Discs contain the same vibrant, pure herbs and botanicals that make loose-leaf tea such a tantalizing experience, minus the traditional tea bags which contain toxic microplastics that negatively impact the environment and the tea itself. The award-winning Tea Discs comes in iLOLA’s industry-transforming method of portioning premium loose-leaf teas in probiotic cellulose bindings so that they dissolve and enhance each cup with wellness. Discs come perfectly portioned and portable so that your time sipping is a singular experience, wherever the tea takes you.
About iLOLA
iLOLA was created by Su-Mari and Tim Hill, the husband-and-wife team who ran a tea shop with one of the largest ranges of handcrafted, organic loose-leaf teas in North America. The company’s purpose is to create a luxurious tea experience with convenience, ease and environmentalism at its heart. All of their Tea Discs, gift sets and accessories in the House of iLOLA collections are designed to maximize the flavor, quality and travelability of exquisitely sourced leaves and botanicals. iLOLA is devoted to crafting unparalleled brewing and tasting experiences for tea drinkers (and soon-to-be-converted coffee drinkers) – whenever, wherever.
To discover more about iLOLA’s unique Tea Discs, luxurious variety of blends and accessories, visit them online and follow on Instagram and Facebook.
iLOLA is available online at iLOLA, Costco and Neiman Marcus.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about iLOLA and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company,
email us here