Cofman Townsley Announces Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway

Celebrating Gratitude and Community with Missouri Residents by Gifting Ten $200 Gift Cards

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cofman Townsley, a St. Louis-based law firm, is delighted to announce its Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway—an initiative to celebrate the Thanksgiving season by giving back to the community. This opportunity is extended to residents of Missouri, where ten individuals will have a chance to win one of ten $200 grocery store gift cards, enabling families to celebrate Thanksgiving.

In 2021, food prices surged by over 15%, creating financial strain for many families. With rising costs, providing a traditional holiday meal has become increasingly challenging for some households. The Cofman Townsley Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway will present ten winners with one $200 grocery store gift card, allowing them to purchase Thanksgiving essentials or stock their pantries for the holiday season.

"We believe in giving back to the community that has placed their trust in us," said Todd Nissenholtz, Managing Partner at Cofman Townsley. "Our Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway is a way to express our deep appreciation for the community and to lend a helping hand to those facing financial challenges, especially during the holiday season."

Entries for the Cofman Townsley Thanksgiving Grocery Gift Card Giveaway will be accepted starting on October 25, 2023, and will continue until November 15, 2023. Participants can easily enter the giveaway online by visiting https://www.cofmantownsley.com/thanksgiving/ and following the provided instructions to complete and submit the registration form, earning one entry for a chance to win. If you are one of the ten randomly selected winners of a $200 grocery store gift card, you will be contacted after the drawing on November 16, 2023, at the email address or phone number you supplied when entering.

Cofman Townsley encourages everyone to participate in this initiative and wishes all entrants the best of luck. Let’s unite to make this Thanksgiving joyful and meaningful for St. Louis families!

About Cofman Townsley Attorneys at Law

The Cofman Townsley legal team lives and works in the St. Louis area and is available to help injury victims when they need a trusted advocate. With over 50 years of experience and over $300 million obtained on behalf of our clients, the personal injury lawyers at Cofman Townsley are ready to help you get the best possible results for your claim. For more information, visit www.cofmantownsley.com.

