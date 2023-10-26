Monkfish Publishing / Red Elixir Announces Pre-Release of LOVE’S GUEST by Saint Catherine of Genoa, Ed. by Marc Aronoff

Front Cover of Book Artwork by Jan Richardson Photo of Editor and Author Marc Aronoff

In the elegantly crafted LOVES GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER, readers journey into the depths of St. Catherine of Genoa's inner universe.

The recovery of the work of a great woman mystic who is writing about God, which is to say, about Love. Beautiful, profound and mysterious, her 15th-century sensibility still speaks to us today.” — Father James Martin