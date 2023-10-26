Monkfish Publishing / Red Elixir Announces Pre-Release of LOVE’S GUEST by Saint Catherine of Genoa, Ed. by Marc Aronoff
In the elegantly crafted LOVES GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER, readers journey into the depths of St. Catherine of Genoa's inner universe.
The recovery of the work of a great woman mystic who is writing about God, which is to say, about Love. Beautiful, profound and mysterious, her 15th-century sensibility still speaks to us today.”LENOX, MA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monkfish Publishing / Red Elixir announced today that it will publish LOVE’S GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER by Saint Catherine of Genoa, Edited by award winning author Marc Aronoff. With color illustrations by Jan Richardson, the book will be released on November 21st, 2023. Available at all major bookstores.
— Father James Martin
In LOVE'S GUEST, the relatively unknown mystic, Saint Catherine of Genoa reveals a song of Love that expresses her passion and longing for the experience of Divinity in everyday life. As bestselling author, Father James Martin writes of the book, “The recovery of the work of a great Catholic woman mystic who is writing about God, which is to say, about Love. Beautiful, profound and mysterious, her 15th-century sensibility still speaks to us today.”
Saint Catherine of Genoa’s life story is fascinating. Born Caterina Fieschi Adornoi in 1447, into a distinguished God loving family in Genoa, Italy, Catherine was married at a young age to a Genoese nobleman. To her dismay he turned out to be a violent tempered, faithless, spendthrift. Five years into this depressive marriage a miracle occurred and Catherine's heart was pierced by the presence of God. Her life and expression was never the same and today her writings have touched the hearts of millions. Perhaps the greatest miracle of all, was her husband’s complete change of personality upon witnessing Catherine’s transformation and his joining her to serve at the local hospital during a time of plague.
Described as “profound and simple," LOVE'S GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER uncovers a hidden spiritual gem, the meditations of St. Catherine of Genoa. Through his editorial art Marc Aronoff has condensed St. Catherine’s classic "Spiritual Dialogues" into a small mystical treasure accessible to all who wish to experience the soul piercing love of God. This modern interpretation offers solace and inspiration for anyone interested experiencing a feeling of hope and wonder. With a brief introduction, annotations, and a section of reflection and meditations on the text, LOVE'S GUEST reveals a feeling of Divine Love in a world in need of healing.
Marc Aronoff, MA, LMHC (Author) is a Mystic, psychotherapist, and award-winning playwright. After completing his BA in The Interpretation of Literature at Northwestern University, Marc lived abroad where he wrote for film and theatre and worked as a professional actor, dancer, and choreographer. Marc’s drama, "The Lantern Bearers," has won several awards, attracting an international audience, and was translated into Italian in 2021. Marc has published feature articles with several national publications and has worked as a ghostwriter with authors from around the world. Marc holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology and currently offers wellness programs including meditation and contemplative retreats with individuals and organizations across the nation.
Jan Richardson (Illustrator) is an artist, writer, and ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. She serves as director of The Wellspring Studio, LLC, and has traveled widely as a retreat leader and conference speaker. With work described by the Chicago Tribune as “breathtaking,” she has attracted an international audience drawn to the spaces of welcome, imagination, and solace that she creates in both word and image. Jan’s books include The Cure for Sorrow, Night Visions, In the Sanctuary of Women, and the recently released Sparrow: A Book of Life and Death and Life.
