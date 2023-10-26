Camelot Marketplace Expands Membership to Insurance Professionals, Brokers and MGAs
LONDON, UK, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camelot Marketplace, a premier hub for insurance industry collaboration and synergy, proudly announces the broadening of its membership to encompass Insurers, Brokers, and Managing General Agents (MGAs). www.camelotmarketplace.com This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Camelot's ongoing mission to unite professionals from across the insurance industry and foster a dynamic community.
This expansion creates new opportunities for professionals within the insurance landscape, emphasising a commitment to knowledge sharing and creating an environment where industry leaders can flourish.
Camelot is dedicated to connecting professionals across the insurance spectrum, fostering innovation, and creating a collaborative environment where industry leaders can thrive. With over 150 insurance experts offering a wealth of knowledge and insight, Camelot is poised to provide real value to Insurance Companies, MGAs and Brokers. Since 2018 has created a very powerful brand across the insurance space, with a very active social media presence and strong word-of-mouth recommendations.
Caroline Godesen, Camelot Account Manager shared “Every business has obstacles to overcome. It's how you overcome them which dictates how successful you are.
By harnessing the power of our diverse network, Camelot can help our members access the specialist knowledge, expertise or products and services that they need ”.
The breadth of this collective expertise means that Camelot can tailor support precisely to the specific business circumstances – whether it’s making business more efficient, future-proofing it through change, or gaining or maintaining leadership in a specific specialty.
“Whatever your challenge or problem is, we’ve got the people, talent, skills, and expertise to find the right solution. Our 150+ members have a huge range of experience, having truly ‘been there and done it’ in senior corporate insurance roles and now as independent consultants “ says David Clamp – Founder of Camelot.
Camelot members’ independence ensures that they work without bias or ties, designing and implementing the right industry-leading steps for the membership. Integrity is a core value and all Camelot Experts are passionate about improving the insurance industry, for businesses and customers alike.
This is all achieved through Camelot’s single-point of entry model – ensuring rapid access to the right expertise, as and when it’s needed.
*About Camelot Marketplace:*
Camelot Marketplace is a dynamic platform that brings together professionals from various sectors of the insurance industry. With a commitment to fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking, Camelot Marketplace is the go-to destination for individuals and companies looking to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of insurance.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Caroline Godesen
caroline.godesen@camelotmarketplace.com
www.camelotmarketplace.com
