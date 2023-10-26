Layered Brew Makes a Grand Entrance and Sparks Good Energy in the Community
Now open in High Street Kitchens at 2864 North High St, Columbus, OH
We are thrilled to start our journey here in Columbus and we are so grateful for the warm welcome and support of our local partners, staff and community.”COLUMBUS, OH, FRANKLIN, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layered Brew, a Good Energy Cafe celebrated its official Grand Opening at High Street Kitchens in Columbus, OH on Saturday, October 21st with an enthusiastic crowd of neighbors and customers. Marshall J Troxell, Assistant Director of Community Affairs for the City of Columbus, was also in attendance to officially welcome Layered Brew with a Certificate of Recognition of their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
— Layered Brew Founder, Clair Joy Farley
Guests enjoyed samples of Layered Brew’s seasonal fall menu, including assorted pastries, Apple Butter Layered Toast, Apple Orchard Iced Tea, and Hot Apple Chaider – a sweet and spicy blend of fresh cider and Chai tea, while mingling and visiting with local business owners, neighbors, and fellow coffee enthusiasts.
“We are thrilled to start our journey here in Columbus and we are so grateful for the warm welcome and support of our local partners, staff and community,” said Layered Brew Founder, Clair Joy Farley. “It is truly our pleasure to bring a bit of Good Energy to the day of each of our customers, whether that is an energizing refresher, a sweet treat, or a word of encouragement from our amazing team.”
For more information and to place orders for pick up or delivery, visit www.LayeredBrew.com
About Layered Brew:
Layered Brew is a fresh cafe experience for those seeking an innovative option for coffee, tea, refreshers, and plant-based snacks. Signature menu items include layered refreshers made with plant-based energy, coffee drinks created with freshly roasted beans locally sourced from Java Central Coffee Roasters, wholesome snacks, and decadent desserts.
Visit us at High Street Kitchens at 2864 North High St, Columbus, OH 43202 and order for pick up or delivery on our website at www.layeredbrew.com.
