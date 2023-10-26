Maestro Seeing Growth in the U.K. Hotel Market Due to All-In-One PMS, Unified Guest Experiences
The web browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one property-management system is delivering a proven solution with flexible technology to Europe’ hotels
As we continue to break new ground in the hospitality industry, Maestro is committed to providing a sophisticated solution that delivers unparalleled ease of use and a seamless user experience.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming off the heels of the Independent Hotel Show in London last week, Maestro PMS is seeing a surge of new business across the United Kingdom. Already the global provider of Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one property-management system for independent hotels is signing deals post event and the outlook for growth in this region shows no signs of slowing.
— Warren Dehan
“In a very short amount of time Maestro has increased awareness of its products across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro President. “Existing customers who attended IHS were eager to visit the stand and see what new tools and services we have to offer. Many expressed their gratitude for our commitment to their individual needs, with people saying they are extremely comfortable with our solution – even employees who are just onboarding for the first time. Those unfamiliar to Maestro PMS said they were blown away by our product flexibility and system functionality. In all, this event was a huge success for us as the U.K. market fits in well with our portfolio of products and the needs of the UK hotelier.”
Feedback from attendees shows a modern PMS as topping the 2024 new technology wish-list. Broad integration capabilities across a hotel’s tech stack, and a solid, reliable platform backed by exceptional customer service, is also something that many operators said they were searching for.
The Maestro Difference
Using centralized data practices and an open API supporting more than 800 integrations, Maestro connects hotel outlets and their digital solutions with the PMS and shares data generated from those systems (point of sale, reputation management and revenue management systems, golf, spa, activities, condo and vacation rental etc.) on a single centralized database. This centralized data storage is a game changer for independent hotels as it improves operations by making additional capabilities more readily accessible.
“Maestro’s wealth of third-party integrations help hotel operators understand and predict guest needs, track their preferences over time, and be proactive with relevant offerings and services,” Dehan said. “Our centralized data storage platform speeds operations by building connections between departments. The result is heightened efficiency and revenue potential.”
David Warren, a representative of Maestro PMS in the U.K. via Intuitas Technology, said Maestro is the ideal PMS for independent operators who prefer to limit the number of vendor relationships yet receive analytics tools and partner integrations that offer a high-quality stay experience.
“Maestro enables operators to simplify their tech stack and oversee key aspects of operations on a unified platform,” Warren said. “Due to the centralized guest profile database, Maestro shares information between departments fluidly, enabling properties to capitalize on ancillary services and leverage advanced pricing models. Access to these capabilities is a critical success factor for U.K. hoteliers and it is a marketer’s dream, particularly for independent resorts looking to stand out in a crowded market.”
PMS Market Leader
Maestro PMS has longevity in the Canada and U.S. markets due to its innovation and forward thinking design; the technology is always evolving. All modules are geared to help independent operators generate more revenue, personalize the guest experience, create a productive working environment, and maximize staff efficiencies. Maestro PMS provides what its customers need, the way they ask for it, including:
Intuitive, easy to use, and widely adaptable software with flexible training & 24/7 Live Support.
Technology that is continually enhanced with FREE upgrades to ALL new versions.
Web Browser platform solution delivery and cloud hosted in “any” cloud for easy accessibility, accommodation of corporate IT environments and increased security.
Open APIs to all industry trending third-party systems.
Support of touch and mobile devices to streamline service and guest engagement.
“We are thrilled to see our portfolio growing so quickly in the U.K.,” Dehan said. “Fostering a long-term relationship with our customers is key to Maestro’s success. We are working closely with hotel operators to identify and build simple solutions to communications challenges and reduce friction when reaching guests and meeting their needs.”
One of the biggest draws to the Maestro stand was its new Touch solution that revolutionizes the user experience at the front desk, and the GuestXMS messaging tool that gives access to two-way SMS, case-management capabilities and real-time integration to a guest’s profile. Both are simple to use and require virtually no training.
“As we continue to break new ground in the hospitality industry, Maestro is committed to providing a cutting-edge and sophisticated solution that delivers unparalleled ease of use and a seamless user experience,” Dehan said. “If you want to learn more, just visit us at www.maestropms.com.”
# # #
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
Warren Dehan
Maestro PMS
+1 905-940-1923
email us here