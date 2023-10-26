Medicare Open Enrollment Brings New Benefits and Savings for Millions of Seniors
EINPresswire.com/ -- With prescription drug prices skyrocketing, nearly one in five seniors reported they delayed or skipped medications last year because of cost. However, during the 2024 enrollment period, seniors will see new savings on their vaccines and prescription drug costs.
Signed into law last year, the Inflation Reduction Act delivered $35 caps on insulin, free shingles and other recommended vaccinations, protections from drug company price hikes greater than inflation, and beginning in 2025, a maximum $2,000 out-of-pocket cap on prescription drugs no matter how expensive those drugs are.
It is important that seniors understand the savings available to them as they make decisions about enrolling in a Medicare plan this fall.
