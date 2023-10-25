Exploring Life, Love, and Faith: Candace C Wells Releases New Book "TIA"
"New Inspirational Novel 'TIA' Guides Readers on a Journey of Faith, Friendship, and Endurance"UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for her captivating storytelling that blends real-life drama with themes of faith, inspiration, and endurance, author Candace C Wells announces the release of her latest book, "TIA." This new addition promises to take readers on a journey of discovery, friendship, and the everyday challenges of young couples, set against the vivid backdrop of Nucton, a place familiar to readers of her previous work, "Madi's Prayer."
"TIA" introduces readers to a young couple starting their life in Nucton, where their paths intertwine with characters from Wells' vibrant literary universe, including Madi and Liam. As friendships blossom, the story explores whether Tia and Matt can maintain their idyllic life in Canada. Wells invites readers to turn the pages and uncover the unfolding drama, rich with her signature themes of Godliness, purity, and the power of enduring faith.
Candace C Wells, known for both her novels and her children’s series "Meet Baxter and Alexa and friends," crafts stories that resonate with authenticity and encouragement. Her background, growing up in a multicultural family on a Central Alberta farm, has grounded her narratives in hard work, resilience, and unshakeable faith. Despite the challenges life has thrown her way, Wells' enduring love for God and her passion for inspiring others shine through her work.
"I write to inspire," says Wells, "and I hope to encourage others to discover and use their God-given gifts and talents, to persist towards their goals, and to always choose kindness and understanding, regardless of life's trials. We all experience similar hardships, and my message is one of enduring love and faith."
"TIA" is more than a story; it's a message to the youth, emphasizing the importance of making positive choices and the enduring power of love and faith. It is now available for purchase on www.cwbooks.ca and at bookstores nationwide.
About the Author: Candace C Wells is the author and illustrator of the "Meet Baxter and Alexa and friends" series and the novels "Madi's Prayer" and "TIA." With her writing, she aims to inspire readers to walk confidently in their unique gifts, guided by faith, good mentorship, and education. Her stories, often focused on young people, are testaments to the enduring power of love and faith amidst life's challenges.
