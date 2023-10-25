Submit Release
Three New Luxury Rug Designs Are Homage to Architect Oscar Niemeyer

three men are lying on their backs next to each other--each on his own rug; the rugs overlap each other; on the left is a leaf-shaped rug in green/blue/taupe; center is a round rug in taupe and gold; on the far right is a rounded rectangular rug in vibran

Jay Britto, Kyle Bunting, David Charette showcase 3 rugs from Brasilia Collection

Company logo in a circular design with a rose gold circle and a white letter c in the center with a white letter b inside the c; the name brittocharette is below the logo

BRITTO CHARETTE LOGO

Colorful assortment of area rugs by interior designers Britto Charette

Rugs from Britto Charette's Brasilia Collection include MIKA, FLORA, BIOTA

Britto Charette Unveils a New Collection of Rugs in Collaboration with Luxury Rug Maker Kyle Bunting

After COVID left me with temporary paralysis in my dominant hand, I visited Brasilia and began sketching again. The BRASILIA Collection is my love letter to the city and architect that helped me heal.”
— David Charette
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami designers, Jay Britto and David Charette, of the award-winning Miami interior design firm, BRITTO CHARETTE, announce the launch of BRASILIA, a vibrant collection of luxurious hide rugs created in collaboration with esteemed rug maker, Kyle Bunting. Handcrafted in Bunting’s Austin, Texas studio, the designers’ latest collection is comprised of three fully-customizable rugs: MIKA, BIOTA, and FLORA.

The BRASILIA Collection is the second collaboration between Britto Charette and Kyle Bunting and was inspired by David Charette’s trips to Brazil and the many installations and buildings by renowned Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer that Charette visited and admires. The new collection draws from Charette's collective experiences in Brazil and is a tactile, textured homage to Oscar Niemeyer and to Charette's beloved city of Brasilia. The Niemeyer hotel in Brasilia and Charette's introduction to the tile work, mosaics, and geometry he discovered throughout the city all served to inform and inspire his design.

Kyle Bunting uses premium Italian cow hides to create his signature custom designs for luxurious home interiors. Bunting's bold and sophisticated rugs and wall art are sought after by interior designers who, like Britto Charette, value unique and beautiful home decor options. The manufacturing process Bunting and his team use allows for intricate patterns like the MIKA, BIOTA, and FLORA.

The BRASILIA COLLECTION is available for purchase from Kyle Bunting. Custom colors and sizes are available upon request and allow for design flexibility.

Britto Charette View Brasilia Collection at Kyle Bunting Studio

