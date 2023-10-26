NVBDC and Denny's 2023-2024 Partnership for Hungry for EducationTM Scholarship Program
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Students are eligible to win one of five $1,000 scholarships for their ideas on bringing communities together.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is partnering with Denny’s, Inc., as part of the 2023/24 Hungry for EducationTM (HFE) scholarship program, a major initiative to help bring communities together and promote education. Now open for applications, the Denny’s HFE program will award more than $340,000 in scholarships to deserving high school and college students throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, and we’re proud to be a partner this year.
"At NVBDC, we're honored to join forces with Denny’s, Inc., in support of the 2023/24 Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program. Together, we share a common mission to bring communities together and advance education. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering deserving high school and college students across the nation, helping them realize their educational dreams. " Said, Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC will select this year’s winners and administer the scholarships on behalf of the organization and Denny’s. Qualified students are invited to apply by visiting the HFE scholarship site at www.dennys.com/hfe , where they can begin the application process. High school and college students will be asked to submit an essay on “How Denny’s can help bring communities together.”
The deadline for applying is December 11, 2023.
“Our partnership with National Veteran Business Development Council has been tremendously rewarding,” said April Kelly-Drummond, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Denny’s, Inc. “This Hungry for EducationTM program fulfills both our and NVBDC's missions to invest in education and the community.”
Upon review of the winning applicants’ essays, Denny’s will select ideas from the pool of scholarship winners and work with the students to put the essay plans into action to make a difference in local communities.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
