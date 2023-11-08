Renowned author Michael Morpurgo inspires Scottish school to walk the Western Front Way

At the Western Front Way, Headmaster Rob Taylor reverently laid one of 66 wreaths from Cargilfield School upon a former Cargilfield pupils grave from the WW1.

FWH Renton showcased his rugby prowess at both Cargilfield School and Sedbergh Prep, earning his caps for outstanding performances. In commemoration of his achievements, Rob Taylor left a signed rugby ball from both School's 1st and 2nd teams as a fitting memento.