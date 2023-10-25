HealthPlusLife Gets More Than 11,000 Facebook Likes for Its Work to Simplify Health and Life Insurance
Our mission at HealthPlusLife is to provide accurate, helpful information to people when they need health insurance or life insurance, no matter their needs, current levels of coverage, or goals.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 11,000 people have “liked” HealthPlusLife on Facebook since the insurance company launched in the summer of 2023, serving as a testament to the traction this agency has made in the fast-paced industry in just a matter of months.
As of October 24, the HealthPlusLife Facebook page had now accrued more than 11,000 likes in response to its mix of lifestyle, health, and insurance posts and resources shared on the platform.
Peter Brooke, CEO of HealthPlusLife, said it was part of the marketing strategy of the agency to provide useful information, no matter the digital landscape.
“Our mission at HealthPlusLife is to provide accurate, helpful information to people when they need health insurance or life insurance, no matter their needs, current levels of coverage, or goals for their futures,” Brooke said. “Our team is here to help people across the United States get the information they need to make important decisions, and I’m proud to see our mission starting to resonate with so many people online in a short amount of time.”
HealthPlusLife’s team of expert agents is available to help people with a wide variety of health insurance products, including plans from the Health Insurance Marketplace as well as Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D policies, short-term medical insurance, critical illness insurance, and private health insurance for those under 65 years old.
As its name suggests, HealthPlusLife also specializes in a wide suite of life insurance products. Dental and vision plans are also available to complement health insurance policies. Regular eye and dental checkups are crucial for overall health, but the costs can be prohibitive without insurance. HealthPlusLife steps in here, ensuring that clients understand their options and make informed decisions to protect themselves and their families without breaking the bank.
The insurance agency is committed to educating people and demystifying policies and coverage options. When someone calls the team at HealthPlusLife, they can expect friendly, knowledgeable assistance — and the assurance that they’re working with a trusted partner to make important decisions about insurance for themselves and their loved ones.
“Things are changing rapidly with insurance, and people need to know they’re in good hands with such a crucial part of their healthcare and financial needs,” Brooke said. “HealthPlusLife can be there with people on every step of the journey in all states as they consider their options and make sure they’re getting the policies they need.”
Even before they call or message an agent to discuss their insurance options, visitors to www.healthpluslife.com will find a wealth of resources available for free. Whether they want to read blogs offering tips on healthy living and wellness, learn more about the ways different insurance products complement and work with each other, or download user-friendly Medicare enrollment checklists and guides, HealthPlusLife has them covered.
On the site, complicated topics like Medicare enrollment periods and eligibility for health insurance policies are broken down to their core elements. Understanding insurance options — and getting expert help to enroll in policies that make the most sense for individual needs and goals — has never been easier. Learn more about health insurance enrollment period, https://healthpluslife.com/health-insurance-marketplace/marketplace-open-enrollment/
With a vast range of products and a team of agents, HealthPlusLife ensures that every person and family can find the right insurance solution for their needs. For more information, visit www.healthpluslife.com or call 888-828-5064.
