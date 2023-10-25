County of McLennan, TX Set for Proactive Road and Bridge Maintenance with OpenGov

After implementation, all 4 of the County’s precincts will be posied to better manage highway infrastructure, optimize maintenance work, and see cost savings.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with limited reporting capabilities, reactive maintenance schedules, and a reliance on printed worksheets, the County of McLennan, TX sought a modern software solution to revolutionize its asset management practices in its road and bridges department. The County chose OpenGov , the leader in asset management for our nation's local governments.Nestled in the heart of Texas, the County of McLennan is guided by forward-thinking leadership and serves its community with dedication. Seeking a software solution that would enable preventative maintenance planning, ease of use, and detailed reporting, the County recognized that OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management offered the features and benefits needed to enhance infrastructure management for the County's roads and bridges.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the County of McLennan can ready themselves for a proactive approach to repairs and management. After implementation, all four of the County's precincts will be poised to better manage the highway infrastructure, facilitate automatic routing based on request type, optimize maintenance practices, and achieve cost savings. This strategic move positions the County for improved service delivery and a more efficient approach to asset management.The County of McLennan joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.