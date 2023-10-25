Litsco Expands Its Reach with a New Roofing Branch in Extech's Red Hook Location

Extech Building Materials is the tri-state area’s premier supplier of exterior building materials and services for professional builders, contractors and restoration specialists.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Litsco, a renowned leader in the roofing supply industry, is proud to announce the opening of a new roofing branch at the Extech location in Red Hook, Brooklyn. This expansive 60,000 sq. ft. facility situated on two acres of land is poised to become a one-stop destination for all roofing needs.

The new facility is stocked with a comprehensive supply of insulation, PMMA, roof coatings, adhesives, rolls, and all roofing accessories, providing a wide array of high-quality materials and products for contractors, builders, and roofing professionals. Litsco is dedicated to offering the best, and this new location is no exception.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Brooklyn by opening this state-of-the-art roofing branch in collaboration with Extech Building Products. This strategic move will enable us to serve our customers with an even wider range of roofing solutions,” said Tim Feury, CEO of Extech/Litsco.

Key Features of Litsco’s New Red Hook Roofing Branch:

• Complete supply of insulation, PMMA, roof coatings, adhesives, rolls, and all roofing accessories.

• Carrying the full lines of all major roofing manufacturers.

• The most diverse product lines in stock in the Brooklyn area.

• Unparalleled inventory availability, surpassing any other distributor in New York.

• Same day (or while you wait) metal fabrication services.

• Conveniently located at 87 Bowne Street, Brooklyn, for easy access.

The combined facility with Extech Building Products, the parent company to Litsco, further enhances the convenience for customers. It will provide an extensive product range and inventory availability that outshines any other distributor in New York, making it the go-to destination for roofing and construction professionals in the area.

For inquiries or to explore the extensive range of roofing materials and services, visit the Litsco Red Hook branch at 87 Bowne Street, Brooklyn, and witness the state-of-the-art facilities firsthand.

About Litsco

Litsco is a prominent name in the roofing and building supply industry, providing top-quality products and services for over 100 years. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Litsco has consistently delivered excellence in the roofing and construction sectors.

Extech Building Materials is the tri-state area’s premier supplier of exterior building materials and services for professional builders, contractors and restoration specialists. With 11 locations in the greater New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area and a large fleet of delivery vehicles, Extech is convenient for every contractor on every job site.

Extech’s services include its own sheet metal shop and architectural design services, as well as a full line of exterior building materials including brick, natural stone, cultured stone, pre-cast and decorative concrete.

Additionally, Extech offers landscape supplies, concrete and brick pavers, fasteners, and lumber as well as restoration and repair products, drainage, roofing, insulation, and waterproofing. Professional builders, landscapers, and contractors have come to depend on Extech for all of their job site needs.