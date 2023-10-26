Proventus Receives Arkansas Institution of Instruction (IOI) License
Authority & Credentials to Train and Commission Unarmed and Armed Security OfficersJONESBORO, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when the general public is increasingly concerned with security and safety, Proventus is expanding its service offerings, and has received the Institution of Instruction (IOI) license from the Arkansas State Police. The license gives Proventus the authority and credentials to submit Arkansas residents for credentialing and commissioning as unarmed private security officers, armed private security officers (CSOs), and armed, commissioned school security officers (CSSOs). The IOI also authorizes Proventus to train and qualify these candidates in the classroom and on a live-fire range in Arkansas.
Proventus’ unique training methods apply combined decades of combat and crisis experience of former US Navy SEALs and other special operators. The company’s firearms instructors focus on accuracy and speed under realistic conditions, replicating the genuine operational environment. At the same time, the company provides training in vital, related subjects such as situation de-escalation, building leadership skills, and decision-making in a stressful environment.
Martin Foldes, Proventus’ Director of Operations and IOI Training Administrator, notes “We’re pleased to now have more opportunities to pass along tactics, techniques, and lessons learned to men and women who want to make a difference in their communities and schools. They’ll find our curriculum and training very useful and practical in the real-world situations they’ll undoubtedly face.”
About Proventus LLC
Proventus is a Jonesboro, Arkansas-based organization, founded by former US Navy SEALs and other veterans, that helps organizations provide the best possible safety and security environments for their people and operations. Its combat-tested team provides comprehensive safety and security assessments and emergency planning; decision-making education and leadership training; and individual and small unit armed- and unarmed security and law enforcement training. For more information, visit us on our website, or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter (X).
