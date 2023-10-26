Independent Investment Advisors Expands Services to Include Expert Tax Planning for High Earners
High earners, including mid-career professionals, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals, face unique tax challenges due to their substantial incomes.
The new tax planning services are a response to the increasing demand for comprehensive financial guidance tailored to high-income individuals.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:
— Goran Ognjenovic
Goran Ognjenovic
Founder & Principal Advisor
Independent Investment Advisors
Phone: 971-350-8068
Web: https://independentadvisorsnw.com
October 25, 2023
Independent Investment Advisors, a leading financial advisory firm specializing in comprehensive financial planning and investment management, is pleased to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include expert tax planning services for high earners.
High earners, including mid-career professionals, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals, often face unique tax challenges due to their substantial incomes. With the recent expansion of our services, we are equipped to address these challenges and help our clients optimize their tax situations.
The new tax planning services are a response to the increasing demand for comprehensive financial guidance tailored to high-income individuals. High earners can now benefit from the expertise and insights shared in our latest guide, "Tax Optimization Strategies for High Earners: A Guide to Maximizing Tax Efficiency."
In this guide, we explore a wide range of strategies, including:
Maximizing tax-efficient investments, such as contributions to tax-deferred retirement accounts and tax-efficient investment strategies.
Making strategic use of tax credits and deductions to reduce taxable income.
Utilizing tax-advantaged savings and retirement planning options, including the Backdoor Roth IRA and Health Savings Accounts.
Managing asset allocation and tax efficiency to minimize annual tax liabilities.
Creating a comprehensive estate and inheritance tax plan for high-net-worth individuals.
"We recognize the unique tax challenges faced by high earners and the importance of comprehensive tax planning," said Goran Ognjenovic, Founder & Principal Advisor at Independent Investment Advisors. "Our expanded services will provide clients with the tools and expertise they need to optimize their tax situations and secure their financial future."
The tax planning services offered by Independent Investment Advisors are designed to help high earners minimize their tax liabilities while ensuring compliance with tax laws and regulations. Clients can now work with our team of experienced financial advisors who specialize in high-income tax planning to create personalized tax optimization strategies.
To learn more about the new tax planning services offered by Independent Investment Advisors, please visit https://independentadvisorsnw.com. For inquiries or to schedule a consultation, please call 971-350-8068.
About Independent Investment Advisors:
Independent Investment Advisors is a trusted financial advisory firm dedicated to helping individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals. With a team of experienced financial advisors, we provide comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to our clients.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Goran Ognjenovic
Founder & Principal Advisor
Independent Investment Advisors
Email: info@independentadvisorsnw.com
Goran Ognjenovic
Independent Investment Advisors
+ +1 (971) 350-8068
email us here