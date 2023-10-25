Get Ready to Meat, Greet, and Compete for Meat Prizes at Westport Wednesday in Kansas City

Kelly's Westport Inn is the oldest building in Kansas City and has served as one of KC's favorite bars for over 75 years. Kansas City's Historic Westport - Where the Locals Go Westport Wednesdays - KC's Early Evening Festivities the last Wednesday of the Month

Historic Westport District Makes the Last Wednesday an Early Evening Hit Oct. 25

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly’s Westport Inn in the Historic Westport District has beefed up the last “hump day” into a carnivore's carnival for their Westport Wednesday event. It’s the quirkiest, most meat-tastic extravaganza that offers the perfect recipe for a memorable evening filled with laughter and, of course, MEAT!

Here's the beef: Westport is dishing out all the early evening delights you could ever desire on the last Wednesday of every month from an array of participating Westport restaurants, bars, and businesses. It's not just about the sizzle; it's about the steak too! People are connecting and enjoying the early evening social hours with discounts and unique offerings for the last Wednesday of each month.

Kelly’s Westport Inn’s Meat BINGO games award mouthwatering meaty prizes from Westport’s local butcher, Broadway Butcher Shop, in the five rounds of games. Folks are winning the meat of their dreams!

"Kelly’s has been around over 75 years, so we have some latitude to ham it up and stand out on Westport Wednesdays," said Colleen Kelly, the meat-loving maestro and director at Kelly's Westport Inn. "We launched this a few years ago, and it caught on. Now we do Meat BINGO on the last Wednesday of each month. It’s typically a full house of those looking for a slice of excitement. We think of it as our monthly ‘meat and greet’ for a good ol' time!"

Kelly's serves up the game from 6-8 p.m. at no charge. Meanwhile, other participating Westport Wednesday establishments offer their own special discounts, entertainment, and goodies from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as an additional reason for visitors to enjoy Westport’s diverse options. October’s Westport

Wednesday’s participating businesses:

Food and Drink:

• Broadway Café, 4106 Broadway Blvd., $1 shots of espresso from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. www.broadwayroasting.com

• Brix Latin American Cuisine, 4112 Pennsylvania Ave., El Toro-homes $10 margaritas www.brixkc.com

• CaVa, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave., Weird Wine Wednesday www.cavakc.com

• Guy’s Deli, 4058 Pennsylvania Ave., $2 off all deli sandwiches www.guysdeli.com

• Harpo’s, 4109 Pennsylvania Ave., Harpo’s Happy Hour – Appetizers $8.95, Domestic bottles $3, Import & Craft bottles & Drafts $4, Double well drinks $5, House wine $5 www.harposkc.com/#where-are-you

• Kelly’s Westport Inn, 500 Westport Rd., Meat Bingo, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. www.kellyswestportinn.com

• Taco Naco, 4141 Pennsylvania Ave., one rice bowl and one aqua fresca for $15 www.taconacokc.com

• Westport Café, 4128 419 Westport Rd., Happy Hour all night www.westportcafeandbar.com

Retail:

• The Bunker, 4056 Broadway Blvd. - 20% off (some exclusions apply) on all purchases www.bunkerkc.com

• World Market, 535 Westport Rd. - Free gift to the first 25 shoppers and 15% off purchases for all NEW World Market reward members (free loyalty program) – excludes alcohol www.stores.worldmarket.com/mo/kansas-city/535-westport-road.html

• Sacred Leaf, 4128 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite 14. “Boogo” Buy one get one free joints. www.sacredleafkc.com/

Wellness and Services:

• Spa On Penn, 4143 Pennsylvania Ave. - 20% off all facial services, including waxing. Laser Hair Removal at the regular waxing price for the same area. 20% off all retail products www.spaonpenn.com

Westport is a popular destination for locals with its heritage of diverse restaurants and offerings that bring people together.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. www.westportkcmo.com