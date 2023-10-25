GeoCultura Unveils Unique Small Group Tours Exploring the World's Most Fascinating Landscapes
The Isle of Skye Tour promises to bring Scotland's legends, landscapes, and history to life in a way that’s both educational and unforgettable.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoCultura, a premier travel company specializing in guided small group tours, is thrilled to announce a new selection of captivating all-inclusive tours for the curious adventurer. These exciting journeys take travelers to some of the most iconic landscapes in the UK, Europe, and North America, all while being guided by experts in local geology, history, and culture.
The small group vacations offered by GeoCultura enable travelers to immerse themselves in the beauty and wonder of our world's geological and historical marvels. From dinosaur tracks in Alberta to the red desert of Utah, from delicately balanced rocks in Arizona to colorful salt mountains in the Spanish Pyrenees, from fossils along the Jurassic Coast to a GeoPark in the Scottish Highlands, island-hopping across the Isles of Scilly and journeying to the storied Isle of Skye, these tours offer a unique blend of adventure, education, and exploration. Travelers can expect a variety of exciting experiences on these tours, including:
• Enjoying guided tours that explore iconic locations in Britain, Europe, and North America.
• Visiting destinations selected for their exceptional geology, historical significance, and captivating local culture.
• Listening to engaging stories from hand-picked experts, offering insights into the landscape and the people.
• Discovering the hidden mysteries of the Earth’s formation, from mountains and rivers to sea-level changes.
GeoCultura is also proud to introduce its newest addition to the lineup, the “Journey to the Misty Isle”. This seven-day, six-night tour takes guests on a journey through the breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural traditions of the Scottish Highlands and the Isle of Skye.
Highlights on this journey include visits to historic castles, deep explorations of local landscapes, and immersing in the unique culture and traditions of Skye.
Features of the Isle of Skye Tour:
• Kick off the tour with a scenic train journey from Edinburgh to Inverness, discover Scottish history at the Culloden battlefield then travel onwards to the Isle of Skye.
• Hear dramatic stories of Skye and Scotland while standing in the landscapes where they unfolded.
• Learn from local experts and guides during visits to whisky distilleries, slow-motion landslips, and dramatic lochs.
• Enjoy relaxing stays at two four-star hotels, including a Georgian mansion outside Inverness and a former hunting lodge on Skye.
• Savor the finest Scottish cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients.
The Journey to Misty Isle: Scottish Highlands and the Isle of Skye Tour promises to bring Scotland's legends, landscapes, and history to life in a way that’s both educational and unforgettable.
GeoCultura offers the following dates for the “Journey to the Misty Isle” tour:
• April 29 to May 5, 2024, with prices starting from USD $5,625 per person, with a single supplement of $1,045
• August 8 to August 14, 2024, with prices starting from $5,625 per person with a single supplement of $1,045
. https://www.geoculturaworld.com/tours/33-journey-to-the-misty-isle-scottish-highlands-and-the-isle-of-skye-tour
For travelers looking to capture their experiences on camera, GeoCultura is also offering a September tour of the Scottish Highlands and the Isle of Skye, led by award-winning landscape photographer Alex Hare . Travelers in this small group (8-12), whatever their photography skill level, can enjoy Alex’s special tuition to help them photograph the incredible landscapes of Scotland. Stays are at top hotels serving quality meals made with locally sourced ingredients. Dates for GeoCultura’s Isle of Skye Photography Tour are:
• September 17 to September 23, 2024, with prices to be announced very soon.
About GeoCultura:
GeoCultura’s tours range from three nights and four days to eight nights and nine days, and every tour is filled with stories that show how the earth, the land, and the people connect to bring us to where we are today. GeoCultura offers this new and exciting approach with trips to explore the world’s most important landscapes and geology, to hear fascinating stories linking them to local history. The tours have the unique benefit of being led by a combination of expert earth scientists working together with local historians and regional tourist guides. The aim is to immerse participants in the local culture and its origins, as well as enjoying the local cuisine. The tours provide an irresistible combination of awe-inspiring scenery, great company, and superb guides.
The links between the landscapes and earth history of an area and its human history and culture is increasingly being exposed to provide new insights into historic changes and explanations for events that root history more strongly in the natural evolution of our world. GeoCultura tours will allow you to explore these insights with expert leaders in regions far and wide, and closer to home.
