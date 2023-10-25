Gilbert Russell Conrad Customers: Up to $10 Million in Recovery Claims Filed on Behalf of Investors
KlaymanToskes Represents Customers of Gilbert Russell Conrad Seeking Investment Loss Recovery ClaimsNEW YORK, NY, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes encourages former and current customers of broker Gilbert Russell Conrad who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (no. 23-03089) against broker/investment advisor Gilbert Russell Conrad (CRD# 2746778), on the behalf of a retired couple seeking to recover up to $5,000,000 in connection with Conrad’s unsuitable recommendations of illiquid Alternative Investments.
According to the claim, the customers relied on their investments to provide income for their retirement years, and sought low risk, safe, income producing investments that would protect their principal but also generate income. Instead, Gilbert Conrad recommended a concentrated portfolio of unsuitable Alternative Investments, many of which have since filed for bankruptcy.
Recently, KlaymanToskes filed another FINRA arbitration claim (no. 23-02737) seeking to recover up to $5,000,000 on the behalf of an 81-year-old widow, in connection with Conrad’s overconcentration of the customer’s funds in private placement Alternative Investments that were speculative and high-risk.
Gilbert Russell Conrad was previously licensed as a financial advisor with J.P. Turner and Summit which were acquired by Cetera. Conrad was also registered with Independent Financial Group and Arkadios Capital in Lewiston, NY.
Customers of Gilbert Russell Conrad who suffered investment losses due to unsuitable Alternative Investment recommendations are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or lawrence@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss legal options. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
