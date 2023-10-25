Best Buddies and Market My Market spare an evening for bowling fun
Events like these create lasting memories and strengthen bonds within our community.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of Best Buddies of Florida and employees of Market My Market, a leading marketing firm known for its SEO campaigns and web design, teamed up for an evening of dinner and bowling Thursday. The event aimed to foster one-to-one friendships and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
The event, held at newly reopened Primrose Lanes in Orlando, brought together Market My Market’s content team and Best Buddies members for an unforgettable evening of fun and camaraderie. Attendees enjoyed bowling, delicious dinner, and a lively atmosphere, all while forging meaningful connections.
"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to partner with Best Buddies for this event," said Ryan Klein, CEO and Founder, Market My Market said. "It was an incredible experience to see everyone come together and share in the joy of the evening. Our hope is that this event will serve as a reminder of the importance of inclusivity and community support."
Best Buddies echoed their enthusiasm, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Market My Market on an evening out for their members. "Events like these create lasting memories and strengthen bonds within our community," Jaclyn Dickerson, Director of Development, Best Buddies of Florida, said.
The event not only served as a platform for building connections but also as an opportunity to raise awareness about the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Market My Market and Best Buddies share a commitment to creating a more inclusive society and will continue to work together on future initiatives.
For more information about Market My Market and their community endeavors, visit marketmymarket.com.
About Market My Market:
Market My Market provides marketing and development services to law firms in practice areas including personal injury, criminal defense, family and divorce, and estate planning. Market My Market offers 30-60-90 day marketing plans and operates with transparency providing real-time reporting and rationale of marketing strategies. Market My Market is Great Place to Work certified and operates across the United States
About Best Buddies:
Best Buddies is the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Best Buddies International works to establish a volunteer global movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
