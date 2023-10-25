Correcting an omission as regards historic BROWN VS BOARD OF EDUCATION
Mullikin Law Firm will announce historic civil rights petition to the United States Supreme CourtCAMDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camden attorney and global expedition leader Dr. Tom Mullikin will formally announce the Mullikin Law Firm’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to rename the historic Brown vs. Board of Education case.
The announcement will take place Tuesday, Nov. 7, 10:00 a.m. at the Mullikin Law Firm complex, specifically the “Civil Rights” Reconciliation Room, Joshua Reynolds Building 1308 Broad Street in Camden, S.C. 29020.
The S.C. case of Briggs vs Elliot was the first the first case filed in federal district court. That first case appealed to the U.S. Supreme and was argued by the Honorable Thurgood Marshall. The dissenting opinion written by U.S. District Court Judge Waites Waring in South Carolina became the basis of the ultimate decision of the United States Supreme Court in the case of Brown vs Board of Education, the landmark decision that is widely recognized as the key legal victory in the fight against school segregation.
“Like so many other unsung particulars of Palmetto State history, Briggs vs Elliot was the first and the catalyst for the ultimate victory,” says attorney Tom Mullikin. “For some, signing was tantamount to a death sentence. This courageous act would ignite a flame that would lead the civil rights movement across the country and cost these courageous families their physical, emotional, and economic security.”
