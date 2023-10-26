Qyral CEO Hanieh Sigari Featured on Disruptive CEO Nation

The podcast tracked Hanieh Sigari’s early passion and experience of founding multiple healthcare businesses.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qyral, the personalized weight loss, longevity and wellness company also stands out for being a dynamic business success story.

Hanieh Sigari, biochemist, anti-aging industry disruptor, and Qyral founder and CEO, was recently invited to tell the exciting Qyral story on the popular Disruptive CEO Nation podcast, which features the hard work and achievements of cutting-edge thinkers and social entrepreneurs.

“The Qyral uniqueness is unconditional personalization,” she said. “We are all about making wellness accessible and democratized while embracing the future of precision medicine as the key to unlocking optimal health.

“Our core commitment is that healthcare should start with the individual. It’s why we personalize all of our products, including weight loss solutions, skincare, and anti-aging to meet each person's unique needs.”

The podcast tracked Hanieh Sigari’s early passion and experience of founding multiple healthcare businesses focused on aging issues.

From skincare to aging and weight loss, an important part of the respected Qyral success story is combining the expertise of doctors to personalize prescription and non-prescription products, which provide effective solutions for specific and personal needs.

Sigari not only shared the Qyral specialty of longevity, weight loss and wellness products which make effective treatments more accessible, but also detailed the exceptional Qyral business success story of offering prescription skincare, weight loss products, and educational resources through the company’s direct sales model empowering women.

“Our unique approach compensates consultants directly,” she explained, “and is a rewarding and scalable business model.”

But a key to Qyral’s impact and success is reputation. And the Qyral feedback is the ultimate testimonial.

“I have enjoyed using the products and the customer service is the best!”

“Ann's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and steady progress. With this remarkable weight loss medicine, she's seen incredible results - shedding 21 pounds in just 3 months!”

“Qyral is the best direct selling company out there. They are the only Rx and customized skincare social selling company on the market. Their compensation plan is the best, with the opportunity to make 40% on customer sales.”

For more information and details about the Qyral success story, and the podcast which featured Hanieh Sigari’s remarkable journey, please visit https://www.qyral.com and disruptiveceonation.com/hanieh-sigari-ceo-of-qyral-california-usa

###

About Qyral

Qyral is a cutting-edge personalized longevity and wellness company on a mission to empower individuals to live longer, healthier lives. We firmly believe that healthcare should start with the individual, which is why we provide access to personalized solutions that meet each person's unique needs.

Contact Details:

704 S. Spring Street

Suite 1402

Los Angeles, CA 90014

United States