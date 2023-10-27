University of Santo Tomas and Unify Platform AG Form Strategic Partnership to Foster Innovation and Entrepreneurship
EINPresswire.com/ -- Unify Platform AG, an international corporation headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, and the University of Santo Tomas (UST), a reputable institution of higher learning based in Manila, Philippines, have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at advancing innovation and entrepreneurship.
The collaboration is poised to be a catalyst for innovation, research, and entrepreneurship within the academic and startup ecosystems. UST’s TOMASInno Center, an integral part of this partnership, is dedicated to research activities, including incubation and the commercialization of intellectual property, ideas, and technology research projects. Unify Platform AG, a strong supporter of this initiative, is set to leverage its expertise and resources to bolster the program's success.
This partnership between Unify Platform AG and the University of Santo Tomas marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the Philippines and beyond. It represents a shared commitment to supporting emerging businesses and promoting a culture of innovation in the academic and business communities.
TOMASInno Center, the official technology business incubator of the university, commits to lead the conduct of the Incubation Program, collaborate with the Unify Platform AG on University-wide advocacy initiatives related to the Incubation Program, promote the partnership in the activities of the office, and co-incubate with partners' potential Incubatees.
"It is a great honor to be able to support students and young entrepreneurs, together with the University of Santo Tomas, which has the oldest surviving tradition in Asia and has produced numerous outstanding talents, including past Philippine presidents. We, UNIPLAT, are a platform that supports researchers and entrepreneurs, regardless of age or gender, who aim to address the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through the University of Santo Tomas, UNIPLAT hopes to help produce more global citizens capable of solving the SDGs, including the younger generation, including Gen Z, in the Philippines,” said Takahisa Karita, the co-founder, CFO, and COO of Unify Platform AG.
About Unify Platform AG
Unify Platform AG was established in Zug, Switzerland, in December 2019 with the support of the Zug government in Switzerland. The firm is the R&D and management company for UNIPLAT, whose goal is to ensure that entrepreneurial researchers worldwide are evaluated and rewarded fairly, regardless of their economic situation, geography, or affiliation, through incentives based on their innovative research, results, and excellence.
Company homepage: https://unify21.com
UNIPLAT front page: https://www.uniplat.social/
About the University of Santo Tomas
The University of Santo Tomas is one of the leading private research universities in the Philippines and is consistently ranked among the top 1000 universities in the whole world. With academic degrees and research thrusts in the natural, health, applied, social, and sacred sciences, as well as business and management, the University continuously strives to make a positive impact on society.
Official homepage: https://www.ust.edu.ph/
Wasistha Weesenha Putri
Wasistha Weesenha Putri
