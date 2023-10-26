Bacharach Construction CEO Janique Bacharach Will Be Honored at DJC's 46th 'Women of Vision' Awards
Recognizing Industry Leaders: Bacharach Construction's CEO receives awards for her outstanding contribution and visionary leadership in the construction sectorPORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janique Bacharach, the accomplished CEO of Bacharach Construction LLC, is set to receive a prestigious award from The Daily Journal of Commerce (DJC) as they honor 46 exceptional "Women of Vision" in architecture, engineering, construction, and related support industries. The awards ceremony is scheduled for October 26 at The Sentinel in downtown Portland.
The "Women of Vision" awards, presented annually by DJC, celebrate women who have made remarkable contributions to traditionally male-dominated fields. Janique Bacharach's inclusion among the honorees recognizes her outstanding leadership and profound influence in the construction and development industry.
Janique Bacharach is a well-respected figure in the construction and development sector. As the CEO of Bacharach Construction LLC, she has consistently led the company to success, including driving the commercial growth of the organization and overseeing a wide array of high-profile projects that consistently exceed expectations.
Under her guidance, Bacharach Construction LLC has gained recognition for its innovative construction techniques, commitment to sustainability, employing an equitable workforce, and unwavering dedication to delivering the highest quality in all its projects. Janique Bacharach's influence has been pivotal in positioning the company as an industry leader.
Upon learning of her upcoming recognition, Janique Bacharach expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am deeply honored to receive this 'Women of Vision' award from The Daily Journal of Commerce. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Bacharach Construction team. I am proud to be a part of a community that celebrates diversity and champions women's contributions to our industry."
Janique Bacharach will join a distinguished group of women honored as "Women of Vision" at the upcoming awards ceremony, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the construction and development field.
The DJC's "Women of Vision" awards have historically been a beacon of inspiration, showcasing women leaders' stories, challenges, and successes. It's not just about recognizing accomplishments but highlighting the pathways these women have forged for future leaders.
About Bacharach Construction:
Established in 2014, Bacharach Construction LLC is headquartered in SE Portland, operating its central office and warehouse. As commercial general contractors, they boast a unique hands-on approach, self-performing approximately half of their commercial ventures. Their field crew is adept in various specialties, from commercial building improvements, roofing, and excavation to master wood craftsmanship and emergency remediation. Rooted in their ethos are project management and problem-solving principles, ensuring consistent delivery and unparalleled service for their clients. For more information about Janique Bacharach and Bacharach Construction LLC, please visit bacharachconstruction.com or contact info@bcbpdx.com.
Media Contact:
Jody Greene
Director of Marketing
Verde Marketing Communications
press@verdemarcom.com
