Dr. E. Robert Erbe Announces the Upcoming Launch of "THE GUIDE FOR THE NEW ECONOMIC CITIZENSHIP: EASING ECON-ANGST"
Dr. E. Robert Erbe's new book tackles 'Econ-Angst' in today's economy, blending academic insights with emotional aspects.
In an era of 'Econ-Angst', understanding economics isn't just about numbers; it's about empowering ourselves to navigate life's financial storms with clarity and confidence.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when economic uncertainty continues to loom, Dr. E. Robert Erbe is set to release his timely and innovative book, "THE GUIDE FOR THE NEW ECONOMIC CITIZENSHIP: EASING ECON-ANGST." Scheduled for release on November 01, 2023, the book is published in association with Amazon Publishing Inc.
— Dr. E. Robert Erbe
About the Book
With "THE GUIDE FOR THE NEW ECONOMIC CITIZENSHIP: EASING ECON-ANGST," Dr. Erbe offers a fresh perspective on economics, blending academic rigor with practical insights. Drawing on his vast teaching experience and academic background, the book demystifies complex economic concepts, making them accessible to the average person. At its heart, this work is about empowerment—equipping readers with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions in an ever-shifting economic landscape.
Beyond traditional economic theories, Dr. Erbe emphasizes the role of emotional and psychological factors in economic decision-making. The book delves into the concept of "Econ-Angst"—the anxiety stemming from financial uncertainties—and provides actionable strategies to manage and mitigate its effects.
Upcoming Events
To celebrate the book's release, Dr. Erbe has planned a series of events. The highlight is a book launch and signing ceremony at a renowned library in New York City. Readers will have an opportunity to meet the author, get their books signed, and engage in enlightening economic discussions.
In addition, an online competition will be organized, offering participants a chance to win exclusive giveaways and potentially interact directly with Dr. Erbe in specialized webinar sessions.
Media Appearances and Recognition
Rather than traditional media exposure, Dr. E. Robert Erbe is focusing on leveraging the power of social media to connect directly with his readers and share valuable insights from his research. He has already initiated the process of building a dedicated community across multiple social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. Through these channels, he regularly posts snippets of economic wisdom, upcoming book excerpts, and engages in live Q&A sessions to answer economic queries from the general public.
Dr. Erbe's unique approach to community-building aims to create a hub for economic discourse, discussion, and real-world problem-solving. As the publication date draws near, the online community is set to play an integral role in amplifying the book's core message and facilitate a broader understanding of economics. Furthermore, Dr. Erbe plans to host webinars and virtual panel discussions to deepen the book's themes and offer additional value to his growing online community.
About the Author
Dr. E. Robert Erbe holds multiple degrees including an M.A. in economics from Columbia University and an M.S. and Ed.D. in education. His post-doctoral studies have taken him to prestigious institutions like Oxford and Cambridge. A staunch advocate for economic education, Dr. Erbe has collaborated with various school districts and the New Jersey Department of Education to advance the cause.
The book will be available in print and digital formats across major retailers from November 01, 2023.
Follow this link to go for the pre-order to book your copy now!
For more information about "THE GUIDE FOR THE NEW ECONOMIC CITIZENSHIP: EASING ECON-ANGST," please contact:
Dr. E. Robert Erbe
Independent Economic Educator
eerbe@hotmail.com