TempStars and Mouthboxx Collaborate on RDH Event on November 12
The event is meant for Canadian RDH students months away from graduating and writing their boards.
We know how important support and mentoring is for soon-to-be RDH grads entering this profession we all love.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, has partnered with Mouthboxx to present the RDH New Grad Summit at Islington Golf Club in Toronto on November 12. With both companies known for their innovative approach to professional development, the event is set to educate and enlighten the newer generation of dental hygienists.
Among the speakers confirmed for the event are Dr. James Younger, founder and CEO of TempStars; Fiona Mattrasingh, RDH and founder of Mouthboxx; plus Dr. Mallory Roberts, MSDH, EdD, RDH program Director Indiana University.
“We know how important support and mentoring is for soon-to-be RDH grads entering this profession we all love,” said Dr. Younger, who is also a practicing dentist. “We want to help them be as prepared as possible for the challenges of studying for the boards, the nervous excitement of starting in a dental office for the first time, and the fun of supporting each other in learning and networking.”
The event is meant for Canadian RDH students months away from graduating and writing their boards. From the brilliant speaking sessions to team networking opportunities on offer, students will leave the event feeling empowered to ace the next phase of their training.
“The hope is to help them build confidence in themselves as they move on to write their boards, as well as transitioning into the dental office and networking with fellow RDH,” said Dr. Younger.
Attendees can expect the following:
• A discussion panel of industry experts and mentors to talk about the real challenges and answer the questions on your mind about being an RDH.
• Transition workshop, presented by Fiona of @mouthboxx. Presenting blueprints for appointment flow, time management and more to prepare you for your in-office experience.
• Board prep with The Real Dental Hygiene Seminars
Included with their tuition is:
• a feeling of confidence going into your boards and first dental position
• Breakfast, lunch and snack
• Free takeaways to start your career strong
• Networking with the TempStars team
To attend, visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-rdh-new-grad-summit-registration-723865670707?aff=oddtdtcreator&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=online&utm_campaign=rdh_event
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company has continued to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
