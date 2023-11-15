The Beljanski Foundation's Inaugural Integrative Cancer Conference Exceeds Expectations and Funds Cancer Research

Sylvie Beljanski Sylvie Beljanski, Dr. Robert Verkerk BSc, Nathan Crane Sylvie Beljanski, Dr. Tony Jimenez, MD, Nathan Crane Dr. Tony Jimenez, MD, Dr. Marlene Siegel, DVM, Nathan Crane, Sylvie Beljanski, Dr. Gerry Curatola, DDS, Dr. Henning Saupe, MD, Chris Wark, Dr. Robert Verkerk BSc

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beljanski Foundation, an esteemed cancer research nonprofit, announces that "Winning the War on Cancer" - The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference has been a resounding success, exceeding the expectations of all involved, including internal staff, attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors. With over 20 of the world's leading experts in integrative medicine, the conference saw an impressive turnout of 350 in-person attendees and an additional 100 people participating via the live stream. The Integrative Cancer Conference was a groundbreaking event that united top experts in integrative medicine to advance the understanding of cancer and explore novel approaches to treatment and prevention.

A significant highlight of the event was the successful fundraising efforts, which have allowed for the complete funding of the Breast Cancer Stem Cell Research Project. Dr. Qi Chen will conduct this pioneering research at the Kansas University Medical Center to advance the understanding of breast cancer stem cells and their potential vulnerabilities.

Maison Beljanski, in support of the cause, is contributing its product Womabel®, a blend of three botanicals (Pao pereira, Rauwolfia vomitoria, and green tea extract) for further examination, with a focus on their ability to inhibit breast cancer stem cells.

Gratitude is extended to key contributors, including Dr. Tony and Marcy Jimenez, Mr. Nathan and Luz Crane, Mr. Jonathan and Lori Otto, and Dr. Gerry Curatola, whose generous donations have made this endeavor possible. A special thank you is reserved for Mr. Kent and Kim Dillow, whose remarkable contribution of over $180,000 at the conference significantly contributed to its overall success. Sylvie Beljanski and Nathan Crane, serving as conference hosts for the Beljanski Foundation, played a pivotal role in orchestrating this remarkable event.

Conference attendees and those who missed it will have the opportunity to access the conference replay by December 1st at integrativecancerconference.com.

The organizers extend their sincerest thanks to all sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, and guests who made this event an extraordinary and impactful experience. For a comprehensive list of speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors, please visit https://integrativecancerconference.com/#speakers

Founded by Sylvie Beljanski, the overarching goal of The Beljanski Foundation is to analyze and disseminate information about non-toxic, natural solutions that offer practical alternatives for addressing cancer and other chronic diseases, either as standalone treatments or in conjunction with traditional Western medicine.

"If I can make a difference by sharing with the world this information about fighting cancer naturally, it was all worth it," exclaims Sylvie Beljanski.

To learn more about the Beljanski Foundation, click here: https://www.beljanski.org