e.Republic’s Industry Navigator Introduces Groundbreaking Data Features and New Partnerships for SLED Sales/Marketing
Advanced Data Enhancements Elevate Gov Tech Market VendorsSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- e.Republic LLC, the premier data, media and events company dedicated to state and local government and education (SLED), is thrilled to announce additional enhancements to Industry Navigator – the market intelligence platform engineered to keep IT vendors at the forefront of the ever-changing SLED landscape.
Effective immediately, Industry Navigator is extending grants data access to its Plus- and Premium-level members through a pivotal partnership with Grants Office, LLC. This alliance equips platform users with a richer data set related to direct funding avenues, bolstering their momentum in the SLED domain.
Additionally, e.Republic has forged a strategic go-to-market alliance with Federal Compass ensuring that Navigator users pursuing federal data are able to take a holistic approach to their full public-sector information assets.
Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic, remarked, “Our steadfast pursuit is the continuous enhancement of our Industry Navigator platform. Integrating grants data and partnering with Federal Compass exemplifies our dedication to delivering unparalleled insights to our clientele. Members can anticipate even more groundbreaking updates in 2024.”
"We are elated to collaborate with e.Republic to integrate our grants data into Industry Navigator. Together, we aim to empower users with precise funding insights for informed decision-making," added Michael Paddock, CEO of Grants Office, LLC.
For those interested in a deep dive into the new grants data functionality, e.Republic will be hosting a complimentary webinar on November 8 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET to walk through the latest features and demonstrate the power of Industry Navigator. To learn more about the platform, or to request a free demonstration, please visit https://www.govtech.com/navigator
About Grants Office, LLC:
Grants Office is the global leader in grants intelligence--a full-service provider of grants resources for public and private sector organizations to advance their projects and improve their specific grants development program by reducing costs and decreasing the burden on internal staff, time and resources. To learn more, visit: https://www.grantsoffice.com/
About Federal Compass:
Federal Compass is a SaaS tool providing personalized market insights, competitive intelligence and in-depth reporting and charting of the federal market as well as the means to identify key competitors and potential partners. To learn more about Federal Compass, visit: https://www.federalcompass.com/
