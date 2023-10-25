Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,540 in the last 365 days.

DHCS Extends the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative Grant Funding Application

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) released a Request for Application seeking proposals for the third round of grant funding totaling $60 million to scale evidence-based practices and community-defined evidence practices across the state. The third round of grant funding is focused on early childhood wraparound services to support relevant skill building among adults who work with infants and young children and expectant and new parents and caregivers.

DHCS has extended the application deadline after extensive input from stakeholders from October 6, 2023 to November 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Funding in this round will focus on home-visiting services and select practice components of consultation services.

Individuals, organizations, and agencies interested in applying can use the following application form. Questions can be directed to CYBHI@dhcs.ca.gov.

###

ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.

Jamiann Collins-Lopez
First 5 California
+12095351016 ext.
email us here

You just read:

DHCS Extends the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative Grant Funding Application

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more