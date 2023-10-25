DHCS Extends the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative Grant Funding Application
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) released a Request for Application seeking proposals for the third round of grant funding totaling $60 million to scale evidence-based practices and community-defined evidence practices across the state. The third round of grant funding is focused on early childhood wraparound services to support relevant skill building among adults who work with infants and young children and expectant and new parents and caregivers.
DHCS has extended the application deadline after extensive input from stakeholders from October 6, 2023 to November 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Funding in this round will focus on home-visiting services and select practice components of consultation services.
Individuals, organizations, and agencies interested in applying can use the following application form. Questions can be directed to CYBHI@dhcs.ca.gov.
###
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
Jamiann Collins-Lopez
DHCS has extended the application deadline after extensive input from stakeholders from October 6, 2023 to November 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Funding in this round will focus on home-visiting services and select practice components of consultation services.
Individuals, organizations, and agencies interested in applying can use the following application form. Questions can be directed to CYBHI@dhcs.ca.gov.
###
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
Jamiann Collins-Lopez
First 5 California
+12095351016 ext.
email us here