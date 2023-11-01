Bethany Jones announces her "Virtues of Love Collection" with "Once Upon A Heartache" and her upcoming New Book Release

Can Amelia Learn to Let Love Live Again? Will Merridith find joy in the morning? Billings, Montana

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teacher, homemaker, and author Bethany Jones is inspiring hearts yet again with more of her faith-based Western romance novels, with the upcoming Holiday release of “Singing in the Cornfield.”

Bethany M. Jones, who lives near Ottawa, Canada, is a talented author who has embarked on a remarkable journey of creativity and faith, authoring novels for young adult readers.

With her debut novel, "Once Upon a Heartache," Bethany captured the hearts of readers, blending Christian values, western romance, and a deep love for horses into her storytelling.

In her debut series, "The Virtues of Love Collection," Bethany invited readers into the picturesque landscapes of Billings, Montana. Drawing inspiration from the Fruits of the Spirit analogy found in the Bible, she weaves themes of faith, hope, and love into the fabric of her narratives. Through a rich tapestry of characters and an inspirational backdrop, Bethany explores the Christian values of love and kindness in her fiction.

In "Once Upon a Heartache," Bethany introduces readers to Amelia Bennett, who returns to her hometown of Billings, Montana, after six years away. The novel explores themes of family, responsibility, and the power of unconditional love.

Amelia's journey is a heart-warming short story that captures the essence of home, family, and rediscovery. As she faces her past and rekindles old friendships, readers are taken on a poignant journey of love and redemption.

Through her experiences, readers are reminded that no matter how much time has passed, the bonds of family, friendship, and unconditional love can withstand the test of time and adversity. Amelia's story is a heartfelt reminder that home is not just a place; it's where the heart finds its truest belonging.

Bethany's passion for Christianity shines through in her work as she skillfully integrates profound messages into her storytelling. As a devoted Christian, she is dedicated to sharing God's love with others through the power of her written words.

Growing up with a profound love for horses, Bethany's writing reflects her deep respect and admiration for these noble creatures. Her storytelling prowess gracefully combines her Christian principles with her affection for horses, creating narratives that resonate with readers on multiple levels.

Bethany's personal love story, firmly rooted in faith, serves as a cornerstone for her writing. Meeting her soon-to-be husband at a church picnic, their relationship brought clarity about her life's path. This deeply personal journey beautifully reinforces the central themes of love and commitment that flow through her literary works. Additionally, fans and readers can look forward to the upcoming release of the second book in the series, "Singing in the Cornfield," which is scheduled for distribution this holiday season, promising another enchanting tale of love and faith.



Bethany M. Jones is a gifted author whose storytelling reflects her deep Christian faith, love for horses, and commitment to sharing inspirational messages with her readers. Her debut novel, "Once Upon a Heartache," is the first installment in "The Virtues of Love Collection," with more heartwarming stories to come.

