Turkish & Japanese Music Ensembles Collaborate for a Charity Concert

The Circle Wind Concert Featuring Turkish & International Music Ensemble (TIME) Will Celebrate its Fifteenth Annual Concert on Sunday, November 5th, 2023 in NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Circle Wind Concert featuring Turkish & International Music Ensemble TIME ) will celebrate its fifteenth annual concert on Sunday, November 5th, 2023 at Kaufman Music Center Merkin Hall at 129 West 67th Street, New York City. This concert will support recovery from the massive earthquake that happened in Turkey last February.The concert is a tribute for the lives lost during the devastating earthquake in the southeast region of Turkey and it is to support the early recovery from the disaster under the theme of “Music Heals: United for Turkiye”. The earthquake killed more than 50,000 people, destroying 11 cities and impacting 20 million people. Hatay area, known as a rich and diverse culture heritage with thousands of years behind it, is one of the hardest hit regions and a number of valuable facilities including some well-known music buildings and instruments were totally destroyed.“Through our shared love for music, we aim to not only celebrate the two countries’ deep ties but also extend a helping hand to the earthquake victims in Turkiye,” said Mrs. Ozlem Rozanitis, Board Director of TIME. "This concert represents the beauty of cultural exchange and the strength that comes from standing together during times of adversity, reminding us that music unites the world."Turkish & International Music Ensemble is working vigorously in the New York city area to help rebuild Hatay’s cultural heritage through their music activities. Guided by the Music Director Mr. Fuat Caner Tokgozol, TIME will participate in the concert by delivering classical Turkish songs, accompanied by classical Turkish instrument players and joined by the Circle Wind Chamber Ensemble. The concert will continue with the acclaimed chamber orchestra, Circle Wind Chamber Ensemble's 8 strings, and Mr. Kanji Miyagi the oboe soloist and member of Sapporo Symphony Orchestra. Performances by Circle Wind Boys and Girls Choir and Japan Choral Harmony “TOMO” will end the concert.About TIME: TIME is a nonprofit organization based in New York City whose mission is to promote and offer Turkish and other ethnic music through concerts, professional collaborations, community outreach, and educational initiatives. Founded in 2013, TIME brings audiences together to experience Turkish and international music to demonstrate the ways in which music can help create understanding between diverse cultures.Inquiry on Turkish & International Music Ensemble: Ozlem Rozanitis, www.timeusa.org Ozlem.rozanitis@timeusa.org (973) 337-3623Ticket purchase: Box Office of Merkin Concert Hall, (212)501-3330

