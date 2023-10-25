Global Diversity Alliance Publishes Ban the Boycott – How to do Business in Times of Discrimination
First Comprehensive Guide for Meeting Planners, Hospitality and Destination Professionals to Build More Inclusive and Diverse Events for all Stakeholders
We believe that meetings can build understanding making us less prejudiced and more empathetic, things we desperately need more of in the world right now.”BERLIN, GERMANY, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the new Global Diversity Alliance (GDA), announces Banning the Boycott – How to do Business in Times of Discrimination (BTB). This resource offers pathways to navigate through the challenges posed by planning events in destinations with discriminatory legislation. It also details how to leverage the power of diversity to drive innovation, equity, and social progress, thus creating a positive impact and business prosperity.
Many countries, regions, states, and cities have enacted restrictive legislation targeted at the LGBTQ+ community and countless organizations have decided to boycott these destinations. While the intention behind a boycott is good, the reality is they impact the wrong people - innocent bystanders – residents and businesses that rely on the meetings and events industries for their business.
“The Global Diversity Alliance believes that the meeting planning community has an opportunity to have a long-term impact. Our first offering provides Meeting Planners, Hospitality and Destination Professionals the blueprint for beginning to make lasting change in meeting destinations,” said Péter Kakucska, President, GDA.
“Simply put, convene with intent,” added Kakucska.
“We believe that meetings can build understanding making us less prejudiced and more empathetic, things we desperately need more of in the world right now,” said David Jeffreys, Executive Director, GDA. “A personal dialogue is something that can be quite powerful in places were censorship is prevalent.”
The BTB is a resource rich, data-driven document providing various stakeholders with practical guidelines, communication tactics and implementation strategies, empowering businesses to drive positive change. This resource will be available to members in QY4 2023.
Ban the Boycott – How to do Business in Times of Discrimination was made possible in part by a grant from the Destinations International Foundation and will be available to its members in QY4.
Péter Kakucska, President
Based in Berlin, Germany, Kakucska has over twenty years in event management at the United Nations. He is a veteran diplomat in sustainability, where he provided crucial support in strategic implementation and international negotiations to world leaders during the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change. Kakucska’s has also been instrumental in benchmarking corporate social responsibility, promoting sustainable development and social justice in the event industry amongst others. Kakucska is also a Senior Fellow at the Foundation of Global Governance and Sustainability.
David Jefferys, Executive Director
Previously the founder of the LGBT Meeting Professionals Association, Jefferys is known for his contributions and spearheading initiatives that propelled LGBT professionals in the meetings sector, fostering an inclusive environment and catalyzing diversity within the industry. He is also President Emeritus of Altus Agency, an innovative NGLCC LGBTE certified business that achieved notable success in championing DE&I efforts, particularly in the arena of LGBTQ+ tourism marketing.
His groundbreaking creation, the first LGBT advertising campaign for the City of Philadelphia, titled "Get Your History Straight and Your Nightlife Gay," made him an influential figure in destination marketing.
About the Destinations International Foundation
The Destinations International Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering destinations globally to excel through innovation and resource incubation. The Foundation believes that destination organizations are essential to the success of destinations worldwide and the cornerstone of their communities. That is why we invest in research, advocacy, talent development and global engagement and exchange.https://destinationsinternational.org/about-foundation
About the Global Diversity Alliance
The Global Diversity Alliance (GDA) is a global LGBTQ+ Community Association committed to fostering a world that celebrates and embraces diversity in all its forms. GDA brings together the various diverse voices of passionate individuals who are dedicated to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI&) on a global scale within the meetings, destinations, and hospitality industries. Our collective strength lies in our commitment to creating a world where differences are not only acknowledged but celebrated.
