Brinks Home Renews Partnership With the Allen Americans
Brinks Home continues to be the official home security partner of the Allen Americans Professional Hockey ClubDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brinks Home™, a leader in the smart home security industry, is excited to announce their continued partnership with local professional hockey team and affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, the Allen Americans. The renewed partnership solidifies Brinks Home as the official home security partner of the Americans for the second year in a row.
Like the Americans’ season last year, home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center (CUTX) will feature the Brinks Home “Security Zone”—the north net the Americans defend in two of the three periods. Just as the Americans employ a robust defense against any attack, Brinks Home is there to help deter potential intruders with cutting-edge home security products and services.
Additionally, Brinks Home is this year’s title sponsor for the Allen Americans App. The mobile app gives fans access to features like roster lineups, ticket sales, live streaming of games, and more. Fans can also use the app to present paper-free tickets at the game.
Allen Americans’ fans can catch the team on CW33 TV broadcasts during televised home games. Between game action, fans can watch the new Brinks Home commercial featuring real-life customer and Allen Americans Captain, Colton Hargrove.
The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club, entering their 15th season, were founded in 2009. The team announced earlier this month that former NFL Linebacker Myles Jack became the new majority owner of the Americans.
Brinks Home is proud to continue their partnership with the Allen Americans as they make their saves on the ice and Brinks Home protects what matters most at home. Through this special collaboration, Brinks Homes looks forward to continuing to raise awareness of all the ways North Texas families can access hassle-free home security.
About the Company:
Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.
Beekeeper Group
Brinks Home
+1 703-975-3979
teambrinks@beekeepergroup.com