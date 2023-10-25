Town Physical Therapy - The Newly Branded outpatient physical therapy company provides guidance for lower back pain
Lower back pain and related issues can significantly impact one's daily quality of life and The Town Physical Therapy group is excellent place for all your physical therapy needs.”CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractor, Dr. Douglas Van Eck, DC, conducted a talk in Clifton on "Learn from the Professionals: Lower Back Pain" on September 28, 2023. The event, titled "Learn from the Professionals: Lower Back Pain," brought in a diverse audience of healthcare professionals, patients, and individuals interested in understanding and managing lower back pain.
Dr. Douglas Van Eck, DC of The Town Physical Therapy, is a highly regarded chiropractor, delved into the science of protecting lower back effectively. He has dedicated his career to helping individuals recover from back injuries and manage chronic lower back pain. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Van Eck has earned a reputation for his innovative approaches and commitment to patient well-being at Town Physical Therapy in Northern New Jersey.
During his speech, Dr. Van Eck, DC addressed concerns on lower back pain, which affects millions of people worldwide. He shared his extensive knowledge and insights on the causes, prevention, and treatment options for lower back pain, improving posture and stretching joints and muscles. Dr. Van Eck's speech covered a range of topics, including the importance of proper posture, exercises for strengthening the lower back, and the role of physical therapy in pain management. He also offered practical tips for individuals to prevent and alleviate lower back pain in their daily routines. All attendees gained valuable information and actionable strategies to improve their quality of life.
"Lower back pain and related issues can significantly impact one's daily quality of life," said Dr. Douglas van Eck. "I'm excited to share my expertise and insights with the Clifton community and provide them with the knowledge they need to better understand and manage lower back pain effectively. The Town Physical Therapy group is excellent place for all physical therapy needs."
Town Physical Therapy, a leading physical therapy center with five locations in Bergen and Passaic counties of NJ, is dedicated to promoting health and physical well-being in the community. With the collaboration of experts in the field, the organization is committed to positively impacting those suffering from lower back pain and other physical therapy related ailments.
With new branding, Town Physical Therapy has focussed with new vigor to bring the well-being of patients by providing comprehensive and quality Physical Therapy, Chiropractic Care, and Rehabilitative medicine.
Dr. Van Eck attended Northeast College of Health Sciences where he completed his Doctorate of Chiropractic (D.C.). Prior to attending graduate school, he attended Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania and graduated with a B.S. in Exercise science with a focus on kinesiology and exercise physiology. Dr. Van Eck is a musculoskeletal and biomechanical specialist that strives for patient success and rehabilitation by using various techniques.
About The Town Physical Therapy: Town PT is a leading provider of Physical Therapy, Chiropractic Care, and Rehabilitative medicine care with five locations in Bergen and Passaic County in NJ. Under the guidance of Dr Shalin B. Patel, DC, Town PT has been providing quality and equitable physical therapy services in Northern New Jersey. The team of physical therapists from Town PT will restore the mobility, help to overcome chronic pain, and also assist in regaining strength and confidence.
