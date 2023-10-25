Debut of the 2023 California Standards for the School Counseling Profession Marks a Milestone in Student Success

LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Association of School Counselors is pleased to announce the debut of the highly anticipated 2023 edition of the California Standards for the School Counseling Profession (Standards). This groundbreaking release occurred during the California Association of School Counselors Annual Conference held last week. The Standards represent a significant advancement in the field of school counseling and set a new benchmark for excellence in student services.

The 2023 Standards were developed to reflect the evolving landscape of education in California, incorporating changes in policy, legislation, and research. These Standards provide a comprehensive framework that emphasizes evidence-based, data-driven, and culturally responsive practices. They offer a continuum of services, ranging from prevention to extensive intervention, to ensure the well-being and success of all students.

Studies consistently demonstrate that when school counselors adhere to the principles and criteria outlined in these Standards, students experience greater overall success in their academic, career, and personal journeys. The Standards serve as a guidepost for California's dedicated school counselors, empowering them to make a meaningful impact on the lives of their students.

One of the driving forces behind the creation of the 2023 Standards is the significant growth in the school counselor workforce across California. With over 14,000 school counselors currently serving in California schools, this number has doubled since the last professional standards were published in 2009. Despite this progress, the statewide counselor-to-student ratio still stands at slightly over 1:500, exceeding national standards by a significant margin.

The 2023 California Standards for the School Counseling Profession articulate the scope of work and the values that the profession stands for, outlining how practitioners can achieve the outcomes that both the profession and the public expect. They represent a significant step forward in advancing the well-being and success of California's students. As the school counseling profession continues to evolve and expand, these Standards will serve as a beacon of excellence, guiding counselors, educators, and policymakers in their mission to provide the highest quality services for our students.

For more information about the 2023 California Standards for the School Counseling Profession, please visit www.schoolcounselor-ca.org

Media Contact: Dr. Loretta Whitson, Executive Director, California Association of School Counselors, 909.815.5222, executivedirector@schoolcounselor-ca.org

About the California Association of School Counselors: The California Association of School Counselors (CASC) is a professional organization dedicated to promoting excellence in the field of school counseling and advocating for the comprehensive development and well-being of all students in California's TK-12 schools. CASC provides resources, training, and support to school counselors, educators, and stakeholders to ensure that students have access to the highest quality school counseling services.