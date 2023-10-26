SeqOne Genomics appoints Martin Dubuc, Senior Pharmaceutical and Digital Health executive to its Board of Directors
M. Dubuc will strengthen the Board’s capabilities in the fields of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics
Martin’s shrewd business acumen and knowledge of the pharma industry will continue to help us as we strengthen our pharma offering and expand internationally.”MONTPELLIER, FRANCE, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeqOne Genomics, a French company specialized in artificial intelligence-enhanced genomic analysis solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Dubuc to its board of directors.
— Dr. Nicolas Philippe, CEO / co-founder of SeqOne Genomics
SeqOne Genomics is at the forefront of genomic data analysis in clinical applications, pioneering innovative software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence enabling more precise and personalized medicine.
Mr. Martin Dubuc, is a seasoned senior executive with Global experience who most recently headed up Biogen’s Global Digital Health division driving personalized and digital medicine. He brings over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry at Pfizer, Merck&Co and Biogen across France, Europe and US combined with thought leadership expertise in digital health.
Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., chairperson of SeqOne Genomics’ Board, stated: “I am thrilled to welcome Martin Dubuc to SeqOne’s Board. His deep insights into the pharmaceutical industry, combined with his knowledge of digital health technologies, will be instrumental in taking SeqOne Genomics to the next level and providing the most advanced genomic analysis solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.”
“I was immediately seduced by the combination of people, hard science and technical expertise underlying SeqOne’s genomic analysis platform, coupled with their focus on developing in-vitro diagnostics and companion diagnostics making personalized medicine a reality for patients and bringing innovative capabilities as a strategic partner to LifeScience companies across the lifecycle.” commented Mr. Dubuc, “The exponential and converging progress of technologies underlying genomic testing opens a new era of opportunities. SeqOne is well positioned to make a meaningful difference for patients partnering with LifeScience companies catalyzing precision medicine therapy development, genetic disease diagnosis, personalized medicine, and companion diagnostics”.
Dr. Nicolas Philippe, CEO and co-founder of SeqOne Genomics, concluded: “Martin Dubuc is a very strong addition to our Board of Directors. Martin’s shrewd business acumen and knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry have already proven to add significant value and will continue to help us as we strengthen our pharma offering and expand internationally.”
About SeqOne Genomics:
SeqOne Genomics offers high-performance genomic analysis solutions for healthcare providers, treating patients suffering from cancer, rare and hereditary diseases as well as pharmaceutical companies developing new therapies. The solution supports both short read and long-read nanopore sequencing and leverages advanced machine learning coupled with the company’s proprietary genomics platform to dramatically reduce turnaround times and costs while delivering comprehensive and actionable insights for personalized medicine. The company has won numerous awards including the iLab award and the ARC cancer foundation’s Hélène Stark prize and has twice been nominated for the prestigious Prix Galien award. Investors include Elaia, IRDI Capital Investissement, Merieux Equity Partners, Omnes and Software Club.
Web: https://seqone.com
