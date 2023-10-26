New book helps readers unlock the riddles of memory and aging
Quit trying to remember. Plan on how you will remember.OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bill E. Beckwith, a renowned expert in memory and aging, has released a groundbreaking book that offers readers practical strategies to improve memory and combat age-related and clinical cognitive decline. Titled The Art of Memory: Remembering What Not to Forget, this comprehensive guide empowers individuals and caregivers to harness the full potential of their memory and lead fulfilling, vibrant lives.
In today’s fast-paced world, memory plays a pivotal role in our personal and professional success. As we age, it becomes even more crucial to maintain mental agility and to manage changes in memory. Drawing upon years of research, clinical, and personal experience, Dr. Beckwith presents evidence-based techniques that will help readers enhance memory and proactively deal with changes from aging and memory disorders.
The Art of Memory: Remembering What Not to Forget offers a step-by-step approach, blending science and actionable advice, making it accessible to readers at all levels of familiarity with memory and aging. Unlike other books on this subject, this guide distills complex concepts into practical strategies, ensuring that readers can immediately implement the techniques and experience tangible results.
Highlights of The Art of Memory: Remembering What Not to Forget including:
• Guidelines for navigating age-related cognitive concerns.
• Case studies and personal anecdotes that resonate with readers.
• Masterful job of presenting science in practical terms.
• Well organized, beautifully written.
• Addresses caregiving strategies.
• Comprehensive, hopeful, and practical in scope.
“The Art of Memory: Remembering What Not to Forget Is a must read for every Boomer and Generation X-er as we age,” said Dr. Joseph Miller, Medical Director, Hillcrest Hospice, Omaha, Nebraska. “Bill writes for all of us, as if he were talking to us at our kitchen table. Most importantly, he addresses the fears we have about losing our memory with practical ways to slow down and how to learn to live with it.”
"This is a must read. Reading through the introduction, I already felt immersed in his journey. What I truly appreciate is his language - he paints such a visual that one can 'see' the story." Dr. Anna Fisher, Director of Education and Quality, Hillcrest Health Services, Omaha, Nebraska.
Dr. Beckwith is available for media interviews, speaking engagements, and guest articles to discuss the book’s key concepts, as well as broader topics surrounding memory and aging. For review copies, or additional information, please contact Dr. Beckwith at memoryseminars@aol.com
About Bill: Bill is a retired neuropsychologist who, after 40 years of research and practice, completed memory evaluations on about 4000 clients. He and his wife, Pamela, founded a memory clinic in southwest Florida and he has spoken extensively on memory, memory disorders and Alzheimer’s disease.
The Art of Memory: Remembering What Not to Forget is now available at major bookstores, as well as online platforms such as Amazon, Barnes &Noble, and the-art-of-memory.com.
Bill E. Beckwith, Ph.D.
memoryseminars@aol.com
Bill E.Beckwith, Ph.D.
Bill Beckwith
+1 239-851-1968
memoryseminars@aol.com