PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company Continues Sunshine State Expansion with New Territory Opening
PatchMaster Welcomes Heather Crockett as it Expands Extensive Reach Across FloridaNEW PORT RICHEY, FL, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the leading drywall repair franchise in the nation, is proud to announce the launch of its latest franchise in the vibrant state of Florida with the opening of PatchMaster Serving Western Pasco County. The company's solid business model and unwavering commitment to its franchise-first culture have fueled its rapid growth throughout the Sunshine State.
Heather Crockett, a dynamic entrepreneur with a background in sales, marketing, business development, and employee management, is the latest addition to the PatchMaster family. Crockett leads the charge in Western Pasco County, covering the communities of Elfers, Holiday, Hudson, New Port Richey, Port Richey, Spring Hill, and others in Western Pasco County. Her passion for entrepreneurship and dedication to her community perfectly align with PatchMaster's values.
In discussing her decision to buy a PatchMaster franchise, Crockett said, "I am tired of working for other people and not being in control of my success and growth despite my work ethic, integrity, and skills. Becoming a PatchMaster franchise owner allows me to take control of my destiny and be a proud and recognized reputable business owner within my community."
Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster, expressed his enthusiasm for Crockett joining the franchise, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Heather into the PatchMaster family. Her extensive professional background and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our brand values. With Heather's leadership, we are confident that PatchMaster will continue flourishing in the Florida market."
Ms. Crockett's choice to become a PatchMaster franchisee is underscored by the significant influence of her family in shaping her entrepreneurial journey. Recognizing the fleeting nature of her son's formative years as he approaches adolescence, she prioritizes creating lasting memories and ensuring her presence as a supportive and engaged parent. Ms. Crockett's aspiration is for her son to cherish a recollection of her unwavering commitment to being there for him and alongside him throughout these pivotal moments in his life.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners—PatchMaster provides all the training, tools, and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, comprising a population between 300,000 and 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to over 80 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
