Landsea Homes Honored With Prestigious 2023 Best of Florida Award
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landsea Homes, a visionary leader in the homebuilding industry, has been honored with the prestigious Best of Florida Award by GuidetoFlorida.com. This esteemed accolade reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to creating master-planned communities that encapsulate the essence of modern living.
The Best of Florida Award, voted for by customers and enthusiasts, underscores the transformative impact Landsea Homes has had on the lives of Florida residents. The award is not just recognition, but an acknowledgment of the positive imprint the company has made on homeowners and the homebuilding industry.
“We are very humbled and honored to receive this Best of Florida award,” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. “We appreciate and thank the Florida residents who voted for us. Our goal is to provide homebuyers with the perfect opportunity to ‘Live in Their Element’ and create a unique and vibrant lifestyle. This award validates our team’s efforts.”
The company’s High Performance Homes take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology by Apple®. These homes include features that make life easier by providing energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.
GuidetoFlorida.com’s annual Best of Florida Awards spotlights companies like Landsea Homes that are reshaping industries through commitment and innovation. As Landsea Homes continues to garner accolades, they stand as a testament to the transformative power of thoughtful homebuilding.
As Landsea Homes celebrates this achievement, they remain committed to innovation, quality, and the development of communities where residents can truly “Live in Their Element.” This award serves as a catalyst for the company to continue its pioneering work in the industry and to uphold its reputation as a leader in modern, sustainable, and technologically advanced homebuilding.
To learn more about Landsea Homes, click here.
Megan Bakel
