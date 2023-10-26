Krungthep Tea Time Wins a 2023 Best of Florida Award Hosted By GuidetoFlorida.com
WINTER PARK , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuidetoFlorida.com's annual Best of Florida Awards has officially crowned Krungthep Tea Time as a clear favorite, spotlighting the establishment's authentic Thai flavors and innovative culinary creations.
Inspired by the rich cultural heritage and flavors of Bangkok, or Krungthep Mahanakorn as it is traditionally called, Krungthep Tea Time has seamlessly brought the heart of Thailand to Florida. With a modern take on classic Thai dishes, Krungthep Tea Time has garnered immense appreciation, especially for its signature Thai-twist sandwiches.
The Best of Florida Awards, hosted by GuidetoFlorida.com, relies heavily on the voice of the community, with winners determined by customer votes. Krungthep Tea Time's win is not just a testament to their culinary brilliance but also their deep-rooted connection with the community.
The owner of Krungthep Tea Time expressed immense gratitude, saying, "Our belief in the power of community has always been unwavering. Winning the Best of Florida Award based on votes from our cherished customers makes this accolade even more special. It truly showcases the relationships we've nurtured and the unforgettable experiences we've curated."
With this recognition, Krungthep Tea Time stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of flavors and cultures that Florida houses. As they continue to serve their exceptional dishes, paired with their fine selection of teas, they invite residents and visitors alike to embark on a delightful journey of flavors.
For those who've yet to experience the magic of Krungthep Tea Time, this win is a beacon, guiding food enthusiasts to a culinary haven right in the heart of Florida.
To learn more about Krungthep Tea Time, click here.
Pemika Assawasoponkul
