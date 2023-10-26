Florida Water Tours Receives Honorable Mention in the 2023 Best of Florida Awards
ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable testament to its dedication to providing exceptional eco-tourism experiences, Florida Water Tours has been honored with an Honorable Mention at the prestigious 2023 Best of Florida Awards, hosted by GuidetoFlorida.com. This accolade reflects the company's unwavering commitment to offering enriching, entertaining, and educational cruises, a dedication that has clearly resonated with patrons who heartily contributed their votes.
"Our mission extends beyond providing tours. We're here to ignite a passion for nature, history, and wildlife in every guest who comes aboard," expressed the owner of Florida Water Tours. "This recognition reaffirms that our guests aren't just looking for a cruise; they're seeking an experience that stays with them, that matters."
Florida Water Tours stands out with its diverse array of cruise offerings, including the unique opportunity for on-water wine tastings, an array of amenities like an onboard bar and restroom, and the distinctive charm of The Salty Boutique. However, what truly sets them apart is their crew—licensed tour guides and marine naturalists—who transform each tour into a narrative of adventure and learning.
Furthermore, the company's heart beats for community service through its non-profit initiative, Florida Water Warriors. A segment of every ticket sold contributes to educational cruises for low-income and underserved students, aiming to inspire the next generation to care about marine wildlife, nature, and conservation.
"We're not just investing in the present joy of our guests; we're investing in the future of our community and environment. It's a holistic approach that our patrons appreciate and support," the owner added, speaking on the ethos that likely influenced the wave of customer votes leading to this honorable mention.
The Best of Florida Awards shines a light on enterprises that not only excel in commerce but also in compassion, community, and customer engagement. Earning this Honorable Mention, Florida Water Tours invites everyone to partake in voyages that aren't just memorable, but meaningful.
To learn more about Florida Water Tours
Jessica Jadick
To learn more about Florida Water Tours
