EDWARD Transportation Wins Prestigious 2023 Best of Florida Award for Excellence in Transportation Services
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDWARD Transportation is a local car service operating in the picturesque Northeast coast of Florida and Golden Isles of Southeast Georgia, including Savannah to Statesboro and beyond. They are celebrating a remarkable achievement with the recent recognition as the recipient of the "Best of Florida Award." This esteemed award highlights the company's dedication to providing top-tier transportation services and its deep connection to the local community.
With an impressive 5-star Google rating maintained for nearly six years and having served over 10,000 passengers, EDWARD Transportation has become a trusted name in the region. What sets them apart is not just their exceptional reviews but also their unwavering commitment to the communities they serve. The company proudly holds memberships in respected chambers of commerce, including the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors bureau, Savannah area Chamber, The Golden Isles Wedding Association and more. This dedication demonstrates their active involvement in local initiatives.
EDWARD Transportation's journey began in May 2016 when founder Edward C. Tracey, leveraging his logistics background, set out to provide transportation services that combined quality with a friendly, local touch.
In February 2022, EDWARD Transportation marked a significant milestone by acquiring Golden Isles Executive Transportation of Saint Simon's Island, GA. This strategic move expanded their service offerings to include a comprehensive range of transportation solutions, encompassing airport transfers, hotel shuttles, wedding transportation, dinner reservations, routine doctor appointments, and concierge rideshare services.
The recent "Best of Florida Award" is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. This accolade, based on customer votes, underscores EDWARD Transportation's exceptional service quality.
Beyond the awards and recognition, EDWARD Transportation's founder, Edward C. Tracey, encapsulates the company's ethos by stating, "We love people." This heartfelt sentiment is not just a slogan; it is the driving force behind their success.
As EDWARD Transportation continues to navigate the road ahead with unwavering dedication, they remain a driving force in the northeastern Florida and Southeastern Georgia landscape. They're not just a car service; they're a symbol of entrepreneurial spirit and community commitment.
