Coles Gun Shop Wins 2023 Best of Florida Award, Celebrating Nearly 50 Years of Excellence and Community Commitment
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coles Gun Shop, a renowned establishment serving the Tampa Bay area since 1976, has been honored with the prestigious Best of Florida Award, hosted by GuidetoFlorida.com. This accolade is a testament to the shop’s continuous commitment to excellence, innovation, and strong community connection, reflecting the overwhelming support and heartfelt votes from their dedicated clientele.
Situated in Clearwater, Coles Gun Shop has crafted a legacy of unparalleled craftsmanship and community engagement, evolving into a trusted retail brand for both avid collectors and novices. The shop's extensive 5,000 square-foot showroom was renovated and relocated in October 2022 under the guidance of the current owner, Barbara Vassiliadis. This move has enhanced the shopping experience, creating a unique boutique ambiance that resonates with all types of customers.
Coles Gun Shop is the oldest gun shop in Pinellas County. The shop's product line includes all the major firearm manufacturers and features the Glock Blue Label Program for qualified purchasers and is also a Class 3 Dealer. The shop supports law enforcement agencies and military and offers discounts where firearm programs don’t apply. They are dedicated to serving those who protect and serve.
The narrative of Coles Gun Shop is steeped in passion and perseverance. The late Tiny “Taso” Vassiliadis, bought the shop 20 years ago from its original owner. The shop flourished under his stewardship until his passing in 2018. The baton was then passed to his wife, Barbara, who has been instrumental in preserving Taso’s legacy and love for the craft and community. "Being just the second owner in the shop’s nearly 50-year history, we are immensely proud to carry on a tradition of treating each of our customers as if we’ve known them forever," shares Barbara.
Barbara's vision and determination have been pivotal in ushering in a new era for Coles Gun Shop, marked by the expansion of product lines, enhancement of custom services, and the garnering of the Best of Florida Award. "It's a privilege to serve Clearwater and its surrounding communities, and our clients who count on us most. Every person who walks in our doors is one more customer we want to be a loyalist of the experience they had with us," states Vassiliadis.
This prestigious recognition underscores Coles Gun Shop’s enduring entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to exceeding expectations. As they continue to aim for the extraordinary, the shop remains a symbol of passion, resilience, and excellence in the firearms industry.
To learn more about Coles Gun Shop, click here.
Barbara Vassiliadis
