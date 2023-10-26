Submit Release
AGLIOLIO Wins a 2023 Best of Florida Award: A Testament to Fresh Italian Flavors

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the diverse culinary narratives of America’s heartland, AGLIOLIO's story is gaining attention. The family-owned Italian restaurant recently garnered recognition at the 2023 Best of Florida Awards, hosted by GuidetoFlorida.com.

Stepping into AGLIOLIO, patrons find a space where dishes speak of Italian-American tradition but with a contemporary touch. While awards provide external validation, the true marker of AGLIOLIO's essence is the continuous support and positive feedback from its customers, earned through consistent quality rather than flashy advertising campaigns.

AGLIOLIO prides itself on its commitment to quality ingredients. Patrons can expect the aroma of California-grown heirloom garlic, the distinct taste of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, and the homemade feel of their 100% Semolina pasta. The menu also offers innovative wheat-free “Impasta” options.

Furthermore, guests have the option to select dishes prepared with all-natural chicken, fresh Dutch veal, and grass-fed beef. Seafood enthusiasts can opt for wild-caught choices, while others may appreciate the locally sourced produce.

As Stefani Eberhart, daughter of the restaurant’s founders, articulates, “Our focus has always been to consistently deliver scratch-made food and drinks, presented with genuine care in a welcoming environment. Our menu is designed with adaptability in mind, allowing for customization based on individual tastes, all at reasonable prices."

In an ever-evolving culinary scene, AGLIOLIO maintains its foundation in tradition while embracing new ideas. A visit offers more than just a meal – it's an experience that combines flavors, heritage, and a testament to dedicated entrepreneurship.

