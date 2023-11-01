Submit Release
Janis Joplin Revue featuring Laura McDonald to debut Winter 2023 for Las Vegas, Branson, for Festivals and Cruise-Ships

Included in the Revue are, of course, Piece of My Heart, Me and Bobby McGee, and many more of Janis' biggest hits.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Box Records presents the Janis Joplin Revue.

Digital Box Records recording Artist Laura McDonald stars as Janis Joplin. Together with a powerhouse lineup of accomplished and respected musicians as Big Brother combining their skills to render perfect recreations of Janis’ biggest hits. Included in the Revue are, of course, Piece of My Heart, Me and Bobby McGee, and many more of Janis' biggest hits. Currently polishing up the show for stints in Las Vegas, Branson resort and casino stages, for cruise ships and festival performances, the Janis Joplin Revue hits the stage featuring Laura McDonald as Janis – with the debut scheduled to commence for the winter of 2023.

Inquiries for single shows and long term availabilities can be directed by email to Don at DigitalBoxRecords.com – or through the website contact form here: https://digitalboxrecords.com/contact-us/

