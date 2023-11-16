What makes me the ideal candidate for the job? I have witnessed first hand the changes and challenges.
I remain optimistic that we can work together to create a cleaner, safer community in Sacramento with innovative leadership and accountability.
With dedication, motivation, and personal integrity we can achieve the goal of getting our community back to the community we all grew up to love.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA , USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a valiant denizen of Sacramento District 2, the communities have borne witness to the impact of gaps in resources upon communities. Where once the park, pool, and mall were enchanted playgrounds, now woe and worry have crept in, casting a shadow upon our once-thriving community. The bonds of neighborly care have frayed, and the scourge of the opioid crisis has claimed countless young lives. The plague of fentanyl overdoses has become all too common, with over 250 souls lost in Sacramento alone in the past month - a fate that none should endure.
— Together we can build a strong community
Furthermore, the crushing weight of affordable housing crises has sparked a 67% surge in homelessness since 2019 perhttps://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-countys-homeless-population-increases/40451964#
It's not a matter of mental health alone - it's a challenge that affects the heart and soul of all of our communities.
Thus, I emerge as a candidate for the District 2 representative, bearing with me fresh ideas and solutions to address these issues.
Alicia Bledsoe
Sacramento City Council
+1 916-406-4198
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook