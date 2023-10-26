New Book to Reduce Stress, Anxiety and Depression Through Mindfulness

New Book for Stress and Anxiety Relief Through Mindfulness

Beautifully presented, soulfully inspiring wellness guide to assist in lowering stress and anxiety. The ultimate in self-care and empowerment.

I open this book every day and can always relate to the thoughts for each day. When at work, it helps me deal compassionately with the people around me, and when home, it's a guide for reflection.” — Cassie Schwartz

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacquie Bird of Jacquie Bird, Spiritual Wellness has created a self-help workbook for alleviating depression and reducing stress and anxiety using the tenets of mindfulness. So often, we are caught up in the day-to-day operations in our lives and our mental health can suffer as a result.Depression, stress, and anxiety have risen over the years and the pandemic served to magnify this. Not only is this rise affecting adults, but children and teens as well. What the pandemic has also done, is shine a light on the importance of mental health and self-care. Being so pressed for time, the tendency is to overlook our well-being to get to that next task on the to-do list. And therefore, self-care goes by the wayside because there isn’t enough time.“28 Daily Thoughts & Mantras 4 Mindfulness—Keys 4 Stress Relief & Personal Growth” was written to meet this need in a beautiful way (literally!) This full color guide offers tools and tips on reducing stress and anxiety using mindfulness. Formatted in bite-sized chunks, it was specifically created to complement a busy schedule, and is ideal for anyone who wants to begin and/or deepen a Mindfulness Practice.An easy-to-follow format, days have themes such as “Serenity Sunday” “In-Tune Tuesday” and “Step It Up Saturday.” Each theme is broken into 2-3 sections consisting of a bold, striking photograph with “The Thought for the Day,” followed by further exploration and the Mindfulness Mantra and Meditation. On some days, there is an Action section with concrete ways to put the Thoughts and Mantras into motion.Designed as a reader’s choice, you can either read it cover to cover, then go back to apply each principle, or jump right in on the current day and dig in. In addition, there are blank pages for writing down thoughts, feelings, and reminders.The themes make it easy to use as mantras in reminder when the day gets hectic, allowing one to step back, take a breath, reboot, and then press on in moments. The colors on each page are soothing, calming and reinforce the written words. There are even gemstone and crystal suggestions for those who use or want to incorporate these in their self-care routine.Vivid colors, easy to read, useful tips and empowering, the book also serves as a meditation aide for those who have trouble meditating. All qualities that make “ 28 Daily Thoughts and Mantras—Keys 4 Stress Relief and Personal Growth ” a great wellness and self-care guide.Jacquie Bird is an, author, sound practitioner, guided meditation maven, mindfulness guide, Magical Pixie Dust Gal and artisan. Her company is Jacquie Bird, Spiritual Wellness. For more on her as well as her products and services including the book go to www.jacquiebirdspiritualwellness.com

New Book to Reduce Stress, Anxiety, Depression Through Mindfulness