SCAN is One of the Best Workplaces for Women
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group (SCAN), a mission-driven organization whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has been named to Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine’s Best Workplaces for Women list.
“We are very proud of this recognition and grateful to our dedicated employees, whose commitment to our mission contributed to us making this prestigious list,” said SCAN Health Plan President Karen Schulte. “Our team members make working at SCAN a truly special experience every day and we thank them for all they do.”
To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 600,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, and have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women and at least one executive who is a woman.
Studies on gender diversity in the healthcare workforce reveal a concerning disparity. Despite comprising a substantial 80% of the sector's employees, women's representation in crucial leadership positions remains at less than 20%.
At SCAN, gender diversity in leadership is unique within the broader healthcare landscape with the current workforce being comprised of:
• 65% of SCAN’s leadership roles are held by women
• 75% of SCAN’s CEO direct reports are women
• 62% of SCAN’s Board members are women
“This recognition exemplifies SCAN’s unwavering dedication to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within our organization,” said Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, chief people officer at SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “We believe in the power of incorporating diverse voices at every level, reinforcing our strong commitment to nurturing an inclusive company culture.”
In addition to being named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Aging Services list two years in a row and being certified as a Great Place to Work three years in a row, SCAN was also recently recognized by Modern Healthcare, the healthcare industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information, as a Top Innovator Organization and one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
SCAN Health Plan was also ranked the #1 Medicare Advantage Provider for Member Satisfaction in California based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction study.
About SCAN
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About the Best Workplaces for Women
Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of over 600,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.
