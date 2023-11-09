Milquetoast & Co. Album Release with Lauren Frihauf Tomorrow, 11.11.23 at Dazzle Denver

Milquetoast & Co. will give a sneak preview of its new full-length album by playing it live in its entirety along with some extras. Singer/songwriter Lauren Frihauf will open the show and perform the album with the band. Click photo to enlarge. Photo / Anna Azarov

The flavorful new 10-track offerings on "Run Rant Rave" are abundantly self-aware and ironic without watering down the complexity of the human experience. All attendees at the 11.11.23 show will receive a free advance copy of the album. Cover Art / James McAndrew