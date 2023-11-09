Milquetoast & Co. Album Release with Lauren Frihauf Tomorrow, 11.11.23 at Dazzle Denver
Milquetoast & Co. will give a sneak preview of its new full-length album by playing it live in its entirety along with some extras. Singer/songwriter Lauren Frihauf will open the show and perform the album with the band. Click photo to enlarge. Photo / Anna Azarov
The flavorful new 10-track offerings on "Run Rant Rave" are abundantly self-aware and ironic without watering down the complexity of the human experience. All attendees at the 11.11.23 show will receive a free advance copy of the album. Cover Art / James McAndrew
Milquetoast & Co. will publicly release "Run Rant Rave" on all major streaming platforms on 11.17.23
The band's eclectic sound — brought to life by lead singer-songwriter/guitarist and producer McAndrew’s emotive vocals and wry, witty, sometimes wistful storytelling; co-producer Dan Zangari’s bass lines; Kyle Bocchieri’s drum work; Joe Engel’s cello technique and rich tone, and Ben Parrish’s guitar style — will be accompanied by additional horns and string section to deliver as authentic a performance as possible. Milquetoast & Co. is also extremely excited to feature the talented singer/songwriter Lauren Frihauf who will not only open the show but perform the album with them as well. All attendees at the Milquetoast & Co. show will receive a complimentary advanced copy of "Run Rant Rave" to take home.
GET TICKETS HERE.
On Friday, November 17, 2023, Milquetoast & Co. will release "Run Rant Rave" on all major streaming platforms. The flavorful ten-track offerings on the album are abundantly self-aware and ironic without watering down the complexity of the human experience. To track the new songs, the band flew to California to record the project at Invisible Island Studio with Owner/Engineer Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, Afghan Whigs, Ray LaMontagne, Flaming Lips). Milquetoast & Co. was also very fortunate to have Mastering Engineer Nathan James (Sting, Pitbull, The Fray, Staind) put the touches on the record.
"The album's title 'Run Rant Rave' is a bit tongue and cheek so to speak. In a time where every other person seems to view themselves as a social justice warrior, I thought the title was apropos," says McAndrew. "I wanted to have something that was a little more accountable to self both musically and lyrically; it's a little more subdued and self-reflective. Accountability seems to be lacking in the world, where people seem to be a lot more willing to point fingers at others instead of looking at their own actions and contributing to the 'whole.'"
At Ratterman’s studio in Alhambra, just northeast of Los Angeles, the band also brought in some additional musicians to broaden the musical palette on the record: They invited Eric Gorfain, and the Section Quartet, a renowned string quartet, who has worked with Foo Fighters, Nick Cave and Queens of the Stone Age along with many top artists and producers, to play on half of the tracks on "Run Rant Rave."
LISTEN TO MILQUETOAST & CO. NOW.
Milquetoast & Co. released the lead single “Spinning” in Spring, and prior to that, a cover of Kate Bush’s “Army Dreamers,” which hit Telluride KOTO-FM’s airwaves; was spun on ten more radio stations throughout Colorado; and featured on Boulder AAA station KBCO-FM's website and Instagram stories.
"'Spinning' is important to me lyrically because it speaks to the confusion that sets in through our early lives. Ultimately some people evolve from those life experiences and some people refuse to move forward. Sonically, the song counters the layered messages; I picture Don Quixote and Sancho Panzo riding off into the sunset, forgetting what they made the trip for in the first place; yet at peace with the journey regardless," explains McAndrew. "It sounds more like a life song rather than a love song to me. The horn bridges get me every time."
The band followed up with a brilliant cover of The Moody Blues' "Nights in White Satin;" the jaunty "The Good Line," "Tempest," and the current symphonic single "Phantoms," which also features Lauren Frihauf's haunting vocals.
Recently, Milquetoast & Co. was featured on KRFC-FM (Fort Collins/Boulder/Denver) on September 25th from Noon-1pm on "Locally Sourced," on the podcast "Backstage Jazz" with host Steve Roby on October 18th, and the band headlined the renowned Historic Stanley Hotel's annual Halloween Masquerade Ball on October 28 in Estes Park. In June, Milquetoast & Co. graced the cover of Bandwagon Magazine’s June issue, and was also covered by Denver Westword.
For more information about "Run Rant Rave," Milquetoast & Co. and more, please visit www.milquetoastandco.com.
Nathalie Baret
Win-Win PR & Artist Management
+1 310-803-3309
publicity@win-winpublicityhouse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
The normal Milquetoast crew (James McAndrew, Dan Zangari, Kyle Bocchieri, Joseph Engel, Ben Parrish) will be accompanied by additional horns and string section.